Body found in search for missing Inverness woman

A body has been found in the search for a woman reported missing from Inverness.

The body was found in the city on Wednesday evening.

Police said formal identification of the female body is still to take place, but the family of Eleanor Mallet, 65, who was reported missing on Saturday, have been informed.

There are no apparent suspicious circumstances and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Earlier on Wednesday, police had appealed to the public for help in their search for Ms Mallet.