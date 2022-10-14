Residents evacuated after fire at old council building in South Lanarkshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Residents evacuated after fire at old council building in South Lanarkshire

By Press Association
October 14, 2022, 10:06 am
Fire crews worked through the night (PA)
Fire crews worked through the night (PA)

Several families were evacuated from their homes after a fire broke out at a former council building in Rutherglen, South Lanarkshire.

Firefighters worked through the night to tackle the blaze at the building on King Street.

Photographs on social media show the building engulfed in flames as smoke pours into the sky.

Around five households are understood to have been evacuated from properties near the building as a precaution, with the nearby town hall opened as a rest centre.

Most were able to return to their homes later on Friday morning.

A spokeswoman for South Lanarkshire Council said: “When we were alerted to the fire in former council offices on King St, Rutherglen, we assisted SFRS (Scottish Fire and Rescue Service).

“As some residents had to be evacuated, we arranged for Rutherglen Town Hall to be opened as a rest centre and a small number had to be accommodated for the night.

“Some roads remain closed, and officers will be active in the area to provide further assistance as required.”

King Street is closed in both directions, with Farmeloan Road also shut as emergency services deal with the incident.

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We were alerted at 11.18pm on Thursday, October 13 to reports of a fire affecting a building at King Street, Rutherglen.

“Operations control mobilised seven fire appliances and two height vehicles to the scene, where crews remain in attendance as they work to extinguish the fire.

“Due to smoke in the area, people are advised to keep windows and doors closed.

“Drivers and pedestrians are also advised to avoid the area as roads around the scene remain closed and to allow access for emergency service vehicles.

“There are no reported casualties at this time.”

