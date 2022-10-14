E.coli outbreak over after no new infections, say health bosses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

E.coli outbreak over after no new infections, say health bosses

By Press Association
October 14, 2022, 5:44 pm
An outbreak of a potentially deadly bacterial infection in East Lothian has been declared over (Janice Carr/PA)
An outbreak of a potentially deadly bacterial infection in East Lothian has been declared over (Janice Carr/PA)

An outbreak of a potentially deadly bacterial infection in East Lothian has been declared over by health bosses after no new cases were found.

Some 57 E.coli infections were found and five nurseries in Musselburgh and Haddington were forced to shut, but NHS Lothian said on Friday the outbreak was over after no new cases developed in more than 28 days.

Dr Graham Mackenzie, consultant in public health medicine, said: “We are very grateful to families, nurseries, and other workplaces affected by this outbreak. Your collective action has helped to minimise the onward spread of this dangerous bug.”

Pear Tree Nursery in Haddington’s Church Street, as well as the town’s Pear Tree Nursery in Meadowpark and Pear Tree Nursery in West Road, were told to close by health bosses amid the outbreak, as did Musselburgh Private Nursery in Bridge Street and Musselburgh Private Nursery in Stoneybank.

They have now all re-opened, NHS Lothian said.

Symptoms of E.coli include mild, loose stools to severe bloody diarrhoea. The most severe symptoms can lead to blood poisoning and kidney failure.

Parents have now been sent letters telling them the outbreak is over, but scientists are still working to try identify the source of the infection.

Dr Mackenzie, who is also chairman of the incident management team which dealt with the outbreak, said it had “highlighted the importance of careful handwashing, with soap and warm water, and drying hands thoroughly, before eating and after going to the toilet”.

“It also reinforces the need to stay off nursery, school or work, while unwell,” he said.

“With most vomiting and diarrhoea illnesses, it is important to stay off for 48 hours after symptoms have stopped. E.coli is different because of the seriousness of infection.

“The outbreak in Haddington and Musselburgh has coincided with a national rise in E. coli cases. It is important to remain vigilant.”

There has also been reports of the bacterial infection in Biggar, South Lanarkshire, where the health board said 10 infections had been found.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

Police are attempting to trace two men who left the scene after a stolen car they were passengers in collided with an unmarked police car (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Hunt for two teenagers after stolen car collides with police vehicle
John Urquhart from Skye, originally from Harris, has been named as Gaelic Ambassador of the Year. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
'I love Gaelic': Skye author and poet named Gaelic Ambassador of the Year at…
A stock picture of Fire brigade badge logo. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday January 16, 2019. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire
Residents evacuated amid council office blaze allowed to return home
David Hamilton was given a lifelong restriction order at the High Court in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)
Man who raped pregnant woman is given lifelong restriction order
George Norris died following a crash in the Highlands near Kingussie (Police Scotland/PA)
Driver who died following crash on A9 in Highlands named
The number of people testing positive with Covid-19 has fallen slightly in Scotland (Jane Barlow/PA)
Covid-19 infections fall in Scotland but overall trend remains uncertain
Firefighters had been on the scene of a Fife fire for around 12 hours, where detectives then found a cannabis farm
Cannabis farm destroyed as fire ripped through building, police say
The GoodSAM app has already been used in Grampian (BHF Scotland)
App aims to alert those with CPR knowledge to nearby cardiac arrests
Fire crews worked through the night (PA)
Residents evacuated after fire at old council building in South Lanarkshire
Firefighters have been working though the night (PA)
Firefighters tackle blaze at council building in South Lanarkshire

Most Read

1
Marks and Spencer, St Nicholas Street, Aberdeen during the Coronavirus outbreak. Picture by Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Marks & Spencer to speed up store closure plans
2
Seoul Aberdeen
Restaurant review: Korean and Japanese cuisine that is good for the soul at Seoul…
3
A96 near Pitmachie. Image: Google Street View.
A96 near Insch reopens in both directions following lorry crash
4
CR N/A The George Street entrance to the Bon Accord Centre, Aberdeen. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media 06-04-2021`
Ice rink, dodgems and mini golf planned for mothballed Bon Accord Centre bowling green
5
Campers have set up in the Old High Church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Campers pitch up outside historic Old High church in Inverness
6
Rain and wind are delaying transport services along the West Coast. Image: Shutterstock.
Travel disruption spreads across West Coast amidst stormy weather
7
Pictures by JASON HEDGES 14.10.2022 URN: CR0038896 Food and drink story on the reopening of Utopia Cafe in Inverness Picture:Kevin Paterson Pictures by JASON HEDGES
Utopia Cafe in Inverness back in action after ‘overwhelming’ response to staff appeal
8
Nisa Local on George Street, Aberdeen. Image: Google Maps
Thief broke into Nisa through roof and filled bin with thousands of pounds of…
9
The Old High Church has been put on to the market. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Friends of Old High Church in Inverness planning to make bid for kirk building
10
The roof at Stromness Academy's atrium will be replaced this summer
Island academy on the hunt for a new head teacher

More from Press and Journal

Police were called to an address on King Edward Court. Image: DC Thomson.
Death of woman found in Macduff house treated as 'unexplained'
Seonaidh Forrest of Sleat, Skye with his Gold Medal as winner of the under 15 Pibroch competition piping competition. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Skye piper takes Gold at day one of competitions at the Royal National Mod…
Arran Green of Cowie, Stirlingshire with the Lightning Electrical Cup and the Roderick Munro Memorial Quaich he won in the Strathspey and Reel and March piping competitions. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Cowie piper carries on family tradition at the Mod
Celt Street in Inverness. Image: Google Street View.
Police search for motorcyclist who fled after crash on Inverness city centre street
Scotland's Emma Wassell and Hannah Smith console each other at the end of the loss to Australia.
Not again!? Scots suffer another heartbreaker in New Zealand, but this is getting to…
The exterior of the World's End pub in Edinburgh. The Hunt for the World's End Killers is an important piece of social history.
PAUL WHITELAW: World's End Killers documentary a sensitive and important work
Nature Watch: Reflections on the beauty of nature at Loch of Kinnordy
The recently closed Belmont Filmhouse in Aberdeen (Photo: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson)
The Flying Pigs: Post-Belmont, Aberdeen's got a bigger cultural void than Nadine Dorries
Peterhead manager Jim McInally. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Jim McInally has sympathy for Peterhead players after early-season struggles
To go with story by Karla Sinclair. The Fingal in Edinburgh is a floating paradise that exudes luxury Picture shows; The Fingal in Edinburgh. The Fingal in Edinburgh. Supplied by Jon Perkins Date; Unknown
Fingal in Edinburgh is a floating paradise that exudes luxury

Editor's Picks

Most Commented