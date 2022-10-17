Man killed and another seriously injured in two-car crash on A78

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Man killed and another seriously injured in two-car crash on A78

By Press Association
October 17, 2022, 11:47 am
Two men were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow after a two-car crash on the A78 – but Police Scotland confirmed one had died a short time later (Jane Barlow/PA)
Two men were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow after a two-car crash on the A78 – but Police Scotland confirmed one had died a short time later (Jane Barlow/PA)

A man has been killed and another seriously injured in a two-car crash, police confirmed.

Police are appealing for information about the incident, which happened on the A78 at Inverkip in Renfrewshire.

A Toyota Yaris which was travelling south collided with a VW Golf car which was heading north at about 11.25pm on Saturday October 15.

A 59-year-old man, who had been driving the Toyota Yaris, was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, but died a short time later, Police Scotland said.

A 22-year-old man who was driving the Golf was also taken to the same hospital, with medical staff describing his condition as “serious”.

Sergeant Nick Twigg of Police Scotland’s roads policing unit said: “We are keen to hear from motorists in the area at the time, particularly anyone with dashcam footage.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

A painting by noted Scottish artist, actor and writer John Byrne is to go on sale among hundreds of artworks and books to raise money for Christian Aid (David Cheskin/PA)
John Byrne artwork among items at church sale to raise cash for charity
Lewis Capaldi has been nominated for a global artist awards at the Specsavers Scottish Music Awards
Lewis Capaldi nominated for global artist award at Scottish music ceremony
Youngsters took to the stage on Monday, and here are the winners. Picture by Sandy McCook.
Royal National Mod: Monday results in full
(Dave Thompson/PA)
Major traffic delays as motorway closed after rush-hour crash
(David Cheskin/PA)
Body found in search for missing Edinburgh woman
Dundee’s university was founded with money linked to slavery, research has found (Jane Barlow/PA)
University of Dundee founded on family wealth linked to slavery, study shows
Police said the car in which the two men were killed may have left the road ‘some time’ before it was reported to them (Joe Giddens/PA)
Two men killed in Highlands car crash
An expert panel is to carry out further investigations into the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital as part of a public inquiry (Jane Barlow/PA)
Expert panel to investigate flagship Glasgow hospital as part of public inquiry
The campaign re-launched for the second year (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police campaign urges men to call out harassment of women
Clare Campbell, owner of Prickly Thistle, helped design the three choices up for the public vote (National Trust for Scotland/PA)
US consulate asks Scots for help to choose official tartan

Most Read

1
Stock image police
Two men found dead following one-car crash on A836 near Lairg
2
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Court Picture shows; Shane Flower knocked a man unconscious in a one-punch attack on Union Street.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Teenager’s one punch left victim unconscious on Union Street
3
Jill Webster is calling for plans to be put in place to replace the ageing Banchory Academy. Picture by KENNY ELRICK 20/12/2016
Secondary school physics teacher to stand trial over domestic abuse claims
4
Lily McDowall of South Lochs, Lewis with the John Mackenzie Paterson Memorial Trophy for poetry in the 11-12 category. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Islanders take centre stage at the Mod in Perth
5
AC Hotel by Marriott Inverness will open next month. Image: Jason Hedges / DC Thomson
Take a look behind the scenes as new Marriott hotel in Inverness prepares to…
6
A £1.4 million revamp of the Ellon park and ride has been completed. Photos: Aberdeenshire Council.
£1.4 million Ellon Park and Ride transformation finally complete
7
The King met families settled in Aberdeen from Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
‘Proud’ refugees who settled in Aberdeen tell their stories to King Charles in special…
8
A section of the A836 is closed near Lairg following an accident. Image: Google Maps.
Section of A836 closed following one-car crash near Lairg
9
Abbeyton Bridge
Work to replace historic Aberdeenshire bridge could start next year – four years after…
10
Plans for a new £50m market are hoped to bring people back to Union Street in the long term. The development is planned of the emptied out husk of the former BHS building. But business chiefs worry the change will come "too late" to save the city centre. Image: Aberdeen City Council.
‘Time is of the essence’: Landmark emergency summit hoped to save Union Street ‘before…
2

More from Press and Journal

Caley Thistle first-team coach Barry Wilson.
Players pitching in to push Caley Thistle upwards amid fresh injury blows
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 16: Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin at full time during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian at Pittodrie, on October 16, 2022, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin warns players not to underestimate Partick
Early Warning Lossiemouth by Dr Bill Hossack. Image: Friends of Chalmers Hospital.
GP's watercolours to help Banff charity support Chalmers Hospital
The level crossing at Dalfaber Drive in Aviemore
£1.1m improvement works planned for notorious Aviemore level crossing
Glen O'Dee Hospital, Banchory.
Dementia ward at Glen O'Dee Hospital temporarily closed due to 'significant' staffing shortage
His Majesty The King met families settled in Aberdeen from Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine and heard about programmes set up by Aberdeen City Council to support them at Aberdeen Town House, Broad Street, Aberdeen. All pictures by Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
GALLERY: Families meet King Charles at special reception in Aberdeen
To go with story by Callum Law. Featured image for the October 17 episode of Highland League Weekly featuring Clachncuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh. Picture shows; Featured image for the October 17 episode of Highland League Weekly featuring Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v Fraserburgh. N/a. Supplied by Design desk Date; 17/10/2022
WATCH: Highland League Weekly highlights of Clachnacuddin v Lossiemouth and Banks o' Dee v…
Scotland defeated England 13-4 in Aberdeen.
World Mixed Curling Championship: Perfect starters Scotland cruise to win against England in Aberdeen
The 10-year-old fought off stiff competition from 11 young singers to win the Mrs Roderick B Munro Trophy and the coveted Gold badge. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Lochaline singers hit the right note at Perth Royal National Mod
Inside Dornoch Cathedral. Image: Shutterstock.
Kirk looks to reduce Sutherland parishes - and move Sunday worship online

Editor's Picks

Most Commented