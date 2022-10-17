Man killed and another seriously injured in two-car crash on A78

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been killed and another seriously injured in a two-car crash, police confirmed.

Police are appealing for information about the incident, which happened on the A78 at Inverkip in Renfrewshire.

A Toyota Yaris which was travelling south collided with a VW Golf car which was heading north at about 11.25pm on Saturday October 15.

A 59-year-old man, who had been driving the Toyota Yaris, was taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, but died a short time later, Police Scotland said.

A 22-year-old man who was driving the Golf was also taken to the same hospital, with medical staff describing his condition as “serious”.

Sergeant Nick Twigg of Police Scotland’s roads policing unit said: “We are keen to hear from motorists in the area at the time, particularly anyone with dashcam footage.”