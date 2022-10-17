Two men killed in Highlands car crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Scotland

Two men killed in Highlands car crash

By Press Association
October 17, 2022, 5:17 pm
Two men have died after the car they were in left the road and crashed.

Police Scotland said it was believed the white Mazda RX8 that the 25-year-old and 24-year-old were travelling in had left the road “some time” before the vehicle was found and reported to police.

The car was discovered on the A836 at Torroble near Lairg in the Highlands at about 3.20pm on Sunday October 16.

Emergency services attended and the two men were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed for about 10 hours to allow for collision investigations to take place.

Police officers are appealing to anyone who was on the road from the early hours of Sunday morning until the time the vehicle was reported to come forward.

Sergeant Calum MacAulay of Dingwall road policing unit, said: “Our inquiries into the circumstances of this crash are at an early stage and our thoughts remain with the families of these two young men.

“I would ask anyone who was travelling on the road from the early hours of Sunday morning until the car was reported to police to contact officers.

“If there are any motorists with dashcam footage that were in the area around the time of the incident, please get in touch with police.”

