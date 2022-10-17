Major traffic delays as motorway closed after rush-hour crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A busy part of the M8 was closed for about five hours after a serious crash during rush hour.

The westbound section between junction 4A and 5, near Whitburn, was shut after a collision at about 5pm on Monday.

A diversion was put in place at junction 4A Heartlands via the B7066 Harthill and back to the M8 at junction 5, which caused heavy tailbacks in the area.

⛔ 1700 hours – M8 West CLOSED Jct 4A ⛔ The #M8 West is currently closed at Junction 4A Heartlands. Due to a serious RTC between Jct 4A and 5. Current diversion off at 4A Heartlands, B7066 Harthill and rejoin M8 at Junction 5. Follow @trafficscotland for future updates pic.twitter.com/CIJBs2TwZ4 — Road Policing Scotland (@polscotrpu) October 17, 2022

Some drivers who posted about the incident on social media claimed to have waited in queues for up to an hour.

It was reported that an air ambulance was at the scene shortly after the crash.

Traffic between junction 4A and the site of the crash near Harthill Services was turned around by motorbike units.

At the time of the road closure, a police spokesperson said: “We are trying our best to keep traffic moving westbound.

“We have officers on junctions/points at Heartlands Services roundabouts and the Harthill Road to give priority to traffic leaving the motorway on the diversion route.”

Details of the crash and the extent of injuries of those involved are yet to be confirmed.