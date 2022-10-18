John Byrne artwork among items at church sale to raise cash for charity

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
John Byrne artwork among items at church sale to raise cash for charity

By Press Association
October 18, 2022, 2:47 am Updated: October 18, 2022, 8:16 am
A painting by noted Scottish artist, actor and writer John Byrne is to go on sale among hundreds of artworks and books to raise money for Christian Aid (David Cheskin/PA)
A painting by noted Scottish artist, actor and writer John Byrne is to go on sale among hundreds of artworks and books to raise money for Christian Aid (David Cheskin/PA)

A painting by a noted Scottish artist, actor and writer will go on sale with an array of items to raise money for charity.

The Angelo Pensivo (1992) by John Byrne will be among hundreds of artworks available to buy at St Andrew’s and St George’s West Church in George Street, Edinburgh, from 10am on Tuesday.

More than 3,000 books will also be available, including signed first editions, antiquarian and collectable books, art books, as well as books of general interest by Scottish authors and about Scotland.

The money raised will go towards Christian Aid, a global movement of people, churches and local organisations working to eradicate extreme poverty.

James Holloway, the sale’s convener of pictures and former director of the Scottish National Portrait Gallery, said: “This year’s sale looks like being one of the best we have ever held.

“I’m really looking forward to it.”

Over the past 50 years, charity sales at the church in the spring and autumn have raised more than £5 million for Christian Aid.

Head of Christian Aid Scotland, Sally Foster-Fulton, said: “The work of Christian Aid feels more important than ever in these challenging times – whether it’s helping refugees who have fled Ukraine, distributing emergency supplies to families experiencing drought conditions in Ethiopia or supporting people in Bangladesh whose homes have been destroyed by flooding.

“Though injustice threatens to divide us, we believe in striving to make the world a fairer place for our global neighbours.”

The sale will be held from October 18 to 22.

From Tuesday to Friday, it will run from 10am-5pm with a later 7pm finish on Thursday, and on Saturday it will run from 10am-3pm.

A special coffee morning will be held on the Saturday from 10am-12pm, featuring jewellery and gifts as well as a selection of preserves and home baking.

