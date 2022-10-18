Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art closes offshoot to save on costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art closes offshoot to save on costs

By Press Association
October 18, 2022, 1:32 pm
Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art has closed its Modern Two building in a bit to cut costs (Jane Barlow/PA)
Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art has closed its Modern Two building in a bit to cut costs (Jane Barlow/PA)

A modern art gallery has been closed for the rest of the year as part of the ongoing recovery from the Covid pandemic.

The Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art’s Modern Two gallery closed following the Barbara Hepworth exhibition which ended on October 2.

Access to the building, formerly known as the Dean Gallery, will now be by appointment only, following the decision.

The gallery said it will allow the saving of costs in a period they are “still recovering financially from the impact of the pandemic.”

Director-general of the National Galleries of Scotland, Sir John Leighton, told the Constitution, Europe, External Affairs and Culture Committee at Holyrood last month they faced a funding challenge “the like of which I have never before witnessed or indeed, imagined”.

A spokesperson for the galleries, added: “The culture sector was badly affected during the pandemic and, like so many national and local cultural organisations, National Galleries of Scotland is still in a period of recovery with visitor numbers and self-generated income still well below pre-Covid levels.

“On top of the lingering impact of the pandemic, we now have a cost-of-living crisis with rampant inflation and the prospect of dramatic increases in energy costs.

“It should be stressed that these were potential future scenarios and National Galleries of Scotland will, of course, work hard, with the support of Scottish Government, to do everything possible to maintain its ambitions and position as a flagship of Scottish culture in the years to come.”

The galleries say they will make an announcement regarding the 2023 programme for Modern Two in due course.

