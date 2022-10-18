Three more people charged in connection with death of Blair Gault

Three more people have been charged in connection with the death of Blair Gault in Livingston last year.
The 32-year-old was found seriously injured on a footpath in the West Lothian town in November last year.
Emergency services attended the scene but Mr Gault was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police Scotland said on Tuesday that three people: a 52-year-old man and two women aged 53 and 55, had been charged in connection with his death.
The three will appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday.