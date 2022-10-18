Chemical odour in Edinburgh prompts building shutdown

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A chemical odour in the centre of Edinburgh has led to a building being closed off by police.

The smell was detected in Cowgate at about 10.50am on Tuesday.

Emergency services, including Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), are in attendance.

Police Scotland said inquiries into the smell are ongoing.

Officers said there is no threat to the public.

A spokesperson said: “The area of the building has been closed off and there are no reports of anyone being affected.”

A spokeswoman for SFRS said appliances are in attendance assisting officers in what she described as a police incident.