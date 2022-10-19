David Tennant ‘considered for Bond role alongside Daniel Craig’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Tennant ‘considered for Bond role alongside Daniel Craig’

By Press Association
October 19, 2022, 11:52 am
David Tennant (Suzan Moore/PA)
David Tennant (Suzan Moore/PA)

David Tennant has revealed he was in the running for the role of James Bond alongside Daniel Craig but only found out years later.

Craig starred in the last five 007 films, first appearing in Casino Royale in 2006 and ending his run with No Time To Die in 2021.

Speaking to the Acting For Others podcast, Doctor Who star Tennant said he recently discovered that producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson were at one point considering him to play the fictional secret service agent.

Investitures at Windsor Castle
Daniel Craig starred in the last five 007 films, first appearing in Casino Royale in 2006 (Ian West/PA)

He recalled: “I never believed I had, until I worked with a director recently who had worked with the Broccolis, who said ‘Yeah, you were on the list that time’.

“I was like ‘What time? What are you talking about?’ He went ‘Yeah, the last time’.

“I suppose it must have been Daniel Craig; before that I would have been a child.”

The 51-year-old Scottish actor added: “I think it was quite a long list and I don’t think I was ever very near the top of it. But apparently so.”

Following Craig’s swan song performance as 007 in No Time To Die, there has been lots of speculation about who will take over, with Rege-Jean Page, Henry Cavill and James Norton among the bookies’ contenders.

Asked if he wonders what his life would have been like if he had got the role, Tennant said: “I think it’s probably a bit of a game-changer, that level of celebrity.”

Best ever Doctor Who
David Tennant will be returning to Doctor Who in scenes due to air next year to coincide with the popular series’ 60th anniversary celebrations (BBC/PA)

He himself was catapulted to widespread recognition when he stepped into the Tardis in 2005 to play the 10th Time Lord, with his final Doctor Who episode airing on New Year’s Day in 2010.

The actor said he did experience a loss of anonymity after joining the sci-fi series, saying: “It was a different scale to anything I’d done before in terms of just the general public being aware of you.

“You can sort of be known in the industry and there’s a whole thing where you’re suddenly in people’s living rooms and they have a kind of ownership of you, in a way.

“And it’s a multifaceted experience, and lots of it is very nice, but there are parts of it where you just can’t really anticipate what that feels like, I think.”

Tennant will be returning to the show alongside Catherine Tate, who played his companion, Donna Noble, in scenes due to air next year to coincide with the series’ 60th anniversary celebrations.

