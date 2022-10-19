Investigation under way after man is found dead following flat fire

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man was found dead after a flat fire in Glasgow, with the cause of the fatal blaze under investigation.

Emergency services rushed to Napier Place in city’s Govan area after they received reports of a flat fire at 6.53am.

Crews from three fire engines and one height vehicle battled the blaze.

Later, a 50-year-old man was found dead inside the property.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service sent five crews to the scene after they were alerted by the fire service just before 7am.

A 56-year-old woman was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, but did not require a hospital visit.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue spokesman said: “The fire was extinguished and crews left the scene at 8:35am.”