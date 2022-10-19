Eilish McColgan’s 10k record invalid after run course found to be 150m short

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Eilish McColgan’s 10k record invalid after run course found to be 150m short

By Press Association
October 19, 2022, 4:52 pm
Organisers have apologised to Eilish McColgan after her record-breaking run was invalidated because the course was too short (Mike Egerton/PA)
Organisers have apologised to Eilish McColgan after her record-breaking run was invalidated because the course was too short (Mike Egerton/PA)

Great Scottish Run organisers have apologised to Scottish runner Eilish McColgan after her European and British records were invalidated after it was found the course was 150 metres short due to “human error”.

McColgan had previously finished the race in Glasgow in 30 minutes and 18 seconds on Sunday, October 2.

Organisers of the race, The Great Run Company, say the course was “not laid out in line with the previously agreed plans”.

The company has been in touch with Ms McColgan directly to explain and apologise, saying there is “no excuse” for the incident and are offering those who took part a 10% discount on entry to the 2023 event..

It was the first time the event had returned since 2019.

Paul Foster, chief executive of the Great Run Company, said: “We were recently made aware of a discrepancy with the 10k course at this year’s Great Scottish Run. Following an internal investigation, we have established it was 150m short.

“The shortfall in the distance was wholly due to human error. An area of the course was not laid out in line with the previously agreed plans.

“This error had a marginal knock-on to the half marathon but it was within tolerance and the course on the day was valid.

“We’re extremely disappointed that this happened at the 10K, on what was an incredibly positive return to the city for the Great Scottish Run following the pandemic.

“We will be reviewing our internal processes to ensure we cannot make this mistake again.

“We know we’ve let our customers down on this occasion. There are no excuses for this happening and we’re very sorry.

