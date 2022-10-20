Number of coronavirus deaths in Scotland increases from previous week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Scotland

Number of coronavirus deaths in Scotland increases from previous week

By Press Association
October 20, 2022, 4:32 pm
National Records of Scotland said 52 death certificates mentioned coronavirus in the week to October 16
National Records of Scotland said 52 death certificates mentioned coronavirus in the week to October 16 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

More Scots died from coronavirus last week than the one before, figures have revealed, with 52 people recorded as losing their lives to the disease.

National Records of Scotland said 52 death certificates mentioned coronavirus in the week to October 16, a rise of 16 from the week before.

And according to their provisional statistics there were 1,246 deaths registered in Scotland last week, which is 9% above the five year average.

But the number of people losing their lives from Covid is significantly lower than during the height of the pandemic, where at its peak in 2020 there were 663 deaths where the disease mentioned on the death certificate in just one week.

So far in 2022 the deadliest week was in the spring, where the week beginning March 21 saw 193 death certificates mentioning the disease.

Of those who lost their lives to the disease last week, nobody younger than 45 died according to the statistics.

And of the deaths recorded 29 were men, and 23 were women.

Twenty-one of Scotland’s 32 council’s recorded a death last week, the records office said, including nine in South Lanarkshire, five in Glasgow, six in Fife, and three in Edinburgh.

There were seven deaths in care homes where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, two at home, and 43 in hospital.

