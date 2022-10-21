Ellis-Bextor to ‘get the party started’ at new show for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Ellis-Bextor to ‘get the party started’ at new show for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay

By Press Association
October 21, 2022, 10:06 am
Sophie Ellis-Bextor is to headline a new show taking place as part of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations (Aaron Chown/PA)
Sophie Ellis-Bextor is to headline a new show taking place as part of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations (Aaron Chown/PA)

Pop star Sophie Ellis-Bextor has said said “can’t wait to get the party started” when she takes part in Edinburgh’s “legendary” Hogmanay celebrations.

The Murder On The Dancefloor singer, who found a new audience with her lockdown kitchen disco performances, is to headline the event as part of the Scottish capital’s New Year programme.

Ellis-Bextor, along with Scottish band Altered Images, is to play at the new Night Afore Disco Party on December 30.

This year marks a return to Edinburgh’s New Year festivities after the Covid pandemic resulted in the famous street party and other associated events being cancelled in both 2020 and 2021.

Speaking about the show, Ellis-Bextor said: “Edinburgh’s New Year celebrations are legendary, and I can’t wait to get the party started with new friends from all over the world.

“Dancing shoes and singing voices are a must for everyone!”

Altered Images singer Clare Grogan said she was “thrilled” to be taking part with her band, who are best known for hits such as Happy Birthday and I Could Be Happy in the 1980s but who have recently released a new album, Mascara Streakz.

Grogan said: “I shall be slipping into my platforms and encouraging everyone around me to get their groove on!

“We all know how much Scotland loves to party so being one of the cheerleaders is a privilege I’ll be taking seriously! Or as seriously as you can in six-inch heels wearing a silver lame dress which I’m sure you’ll agree is as serious as it gets!

“This will be a moment. Come and see!”

Tickets for the Night Afore Party – which is taking place in association with radio station Forth 1 – are now on sale.

DJ Boogie from Forth 1’s Boogie In The Morning show said: “Everyone at Forth 1 is really excited to help kick off Edinburgh’s Hogmanay.

“It’s always a really special time of year and with our pals Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Altered Images joining us on stage it is sure to be a night to remember.

“The Night Afore Disco Party with Forth 1 is going to be a great family event and the perfect way to launch Hogmanay at the world’s biggest and best New Year celebrations.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

Avril Allen, conductor of the Back Gaelic Choir from Lewis with their trophies. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod: Thursday results
Police Scotland have sent extra resources to Shetland after a telecommunications cable was cut (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Extra police resources sent to Shetland after phone and internet cable is cut
National Records of Scotland said 52 death certificates mentioned coronavirus in the week to October 16 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Number of coronavirus deaths in Scotland increases from previous week
Residents on Shetland have been left without signal due to a break in a subsea cable connecting the island to the mainland (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Shetland islanders without phone or internet after undersea cable is damaged
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 19th October '22 The Royal National Mod, Perth 2022 Gaelic Learner of the Year Sheena Amos of Skye with on the right newly crowned Gaelic Bard, Peter Mackay originally from Lewis but now living in Edinburgh. In the centre is Allan Campbell, President of An Comunn Gaidhealach.
Royal National Mod: Wednesday results
AN 82-year-old woman who died in a crash on Orkney has been named by police (David Cheskin/PA)
Woman, 82, who died in Orkney crash named by police
Organisers have apologised to Eilish McColgan after her record-breaking run was invalidated because the course was too short (Mike Egerton/PA)
Eilish McColgan’s 10k record invalid after run course found to be 150m short
A man was found dead after a fire in Glasgow, Police Scotland said (PA)
Investigation under way after man is found dead following flat fire
The number of coronavirus patients in Scotland’s hospitals increased last week, new figures showed (Jane Barlow/PA)
Rise in Covid patients in Scotland’s hospitals, figures show
Three men have been arrested and charged in connection with the recovery (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Police find cannabis worth £100,000 after pulling over car on motorway

Most Read

1
The new stadium is poised to spark the regeneration of the beach
Aberdeen FC’s new stadium will cost £80m… but could bring £1bn boost as part…
2
2
There's nothing humble about the giant burgers from Humble Burger, which is now in Elgin bar Foggies. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Humble Burger draws in the crowds as former Elgin food truck takes up permanent…
3
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lynne Jopp suffered ovarian cancer Picture shows; Lynne Jopp and ovarian cancer symptoms infographic. unknown. Supplied by graphics Date; Unknown
‘I thought I was going through the menopause – but it turned out to…
4
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack will cover financial shortfall at Pittodrie
5
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 16: Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson closes down Hearts' Toby Sibbick during a cinch Premiership match between Aberdeen and Heart of Midlothian at Pittodrie, on October 16, 2022, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Aberdeen midfielder Leighton Clarkson’s semi-final wish is granted as Dons draw Rangers
6
David Ettles hid his face and ran from court.
Man followed terrified girl, 13, through town then asked her to take him to…
7
Ryan and Sarah Leith off in their rowing boat filming the Shetland orcas
Watch Shetland couple’s close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to…
8
The crash happened on Crown Street on October 11. Photo: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Man in court accused of attempted murder after horror Crown Street crash
9
Lewis has been clean for three months but knows he must continue to resist temptation. Image: Shutterstock/supplied by subject.
‘I don’t want to go back to the way I was’: Aberdeen chef goes…
10
Aberdeen Northern Hotel
Uncertain future for Northern Hotel building in Aberdeen after bar now also shuts for…

More from Press and Journal

The crash occurred close to the Bishopmill roundabout. Image: Google Maps
Queues as car crash blocks A96 in Elgin town centre
Neptune's Staircase in the small Highland village of Banavie. Image: Scottish Canals.
Caledonian Canal to be lit up to mark 200th anniversary this weekend
Bonar Bridge boss Fraser Heath.
Bonar Bridge boss Fraser Heath heartened by high spirits as side target first victory…
Traditional Gold Medal winners Ruaridh Gray of South Uist and Alice MacMillan of Point, Lewis with their awards on Thursday evening in Perth Concert Hall. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Double Gold for South Uist singer as islanders win Gold Medal final at the…
Sean Mills makes a break for Gordonians. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Gordonians' Sean Mills wants to turn up the heat on title rivals at top…
Dyce Juniors, Adam McNamee (right) celebrates scoring. Image: Chris Sumner/DCT Media
Junior football: Dyce aiming to make home advantage count as they target Premier League…
Former first minister Alex Salmond and then deputy FM Nicola Sturgeon, pictured in 2013, with their lengthy plan for an independent Scotland (Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA)
Euan McColm: Yes supporter criticism of independence economic blueprint should give everyone pause
You might not always get what you bargained for when ordering in an unfamiliar language (Illustration: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Learn to complain courteously, or end up like James Corden
Some intriguing matches set to take place this weekend. Image: Shutterstock.
Rugby: Ellon welcome Caithness while Aberdeenshire host Caley Division One leaders Dunfermline
Carly Stafford was caught using a stolen Amazon Firestick when she logged into the owner's Netflix account. Photo: Shutterstock
Woman caught using stolen Amazon Firestick when she logged into owner's Netflix account

Editor's Picks

Most Commented