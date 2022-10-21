ScotRail warns of ‘significant disruption’ on day of Scotland rugby game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

ScotRail warns of ‘significant disruption’ on day of Scotland rugby game

By Press Association
October 21, 2022, 2:18 pm Updated: October 21, 2022, 3:41 pm
ScotRail is warning travellers will face significant disruption next weekend, when members of the RMT take part in strike action (Jane Barlow/PA)
ScotRail is warning travellers will face significant disruption next weekend, when members of the RMT take part in strike action (Jane Barlow/PA)

ScotRail bosses are urging rugby fans heading to Scotland’s first autumn international to avoid using the train, as the operator warned further strike action will see “significant disruption”.

ScotRail will be able to run services on just three routes on Saturday October 29 – the day that Scotland take on Australia at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium.

No trains will run to either Aberdeen or Inverness with only a service between Edinburgh and Glasgow and some urban routes in Glasgow operating.

Members of the RMT trade union are set to walk out then as part of an ongoing dispute over pay.

More than 2,000 ScotRail employees are members of the trade union, with staff working as conductors, ticket examiners, station staff, engineering depot staff and CCTV operators all expected to take part in the action.

Scotland are to take on Australia at Murrayfield stadium on the same day as the strike action (Jane Barlow/PA)

As a result, ScotRail has warned there will be widespread disruption to its services across the country.

However, the publicly owned rail operator insisted it remains open to resolving the dispute.

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, said: “We’re really disappointed that the dispute with the RMT remains ongoing, given the strength of the improved pay offer ScotRail made.”

ScotRail has offered workers a 5% increase in basic pay, with Mr Simpson insisting that further strike action by the union was having a “damaging effect on railway’s recovery” from the Covid pandemic “at a time when we should be encouraging more people to travel”.

But he added: “Instead, our customers are being severely impacted and our staff losing out through lost wages.”

Mr Simpson continued: “Regrettably, we won’t be able to operate the vast majority of our services on Saturday 29 October and customers should expect significant disruption to services due to the large proportion of ScotRail staff who are members of the RMT trade union.

“We’re advising customers, including rugby fans intending to travelling to Scotland’s first autumn international at Murrayfield, to seek alternative means of transport and to only travel by train if they really need to.”

ScotRail said the strike action means it can only operate a limited service between 7.30am and 6.30pm on Saturday October 29, with a half-hourly service on the Milngavie to Edinburgh Waverley via Glasgow Queen Street Low Level route, and an hourly service on both the Glasgow Central to Lanark and the Glasgow Central to Larkhall services.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

A probe found that Cricket Scotland was institutionally racist (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Cricket Scotland appoints new board members in wake of damning racism report
A living statue of scientist Marie Curie was fitted with a special bra as part of efforts to urge women to check their breasts for signs of cancer (Jane Barlow/PA)
‘Marie Curie’ fitted with new bra as breast cancer reminder to women
Sophie Ellis-Bextor is to headline a new show taking place as part of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations (Aaron Chown/PA)
Ellis-Bextor to ‘get the party started’ at new show for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay
Avril Allen, conductor of the Back Gaelic Choir from Lewis with their trophies. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod: Thursday results
Police Scotland have sent extra resources to Shetland after a telecommunications cable was cut (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Extra police resources sent to Shetland after phone and internet cable is cut
National Records of Scotland said 52 death certificates mentioned coronavirus in the week to October 16 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Number of coronavirus deaths in Scotland increases from previous week
Residents on Shetland have been left without signal due to a break in a subsea cable connecting the island to the mainland (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Shetland islanders without phone or internet after undersea cable is damaged
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 19th October '22 The Royal National Mod, Perth 2022 Gaelic Learner of the Year Sheena Amos of Skye with on the right newly crowned Gaelic Bard, Peter Mackay originally from Lewis but now living in Edinburgh. In the centre is Allan Campbell, President of An Comunn Gaidhealach.
Royal National Mod: Wednesday results
AN 82-year-old woman who died in a crash on Orkney has been named by police (David Cheskin/PA)
Woman, 82, who died in Orkney crash named by police
Organisers have apologised to Eilish McColgan after her record-breaking run was invalidated because the course was too short (Mike Egerton/PA)
Eilish McColgan’s 10k record invalid after run course found to be 150m short

Most Read

1
Stonehaven Railway Station. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media
Drugs courier with £100,000 of heroin at Stonehaven railway station was ‘fed to wolves’…
2
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Lynne Jopp suffered ovarian cancer Picture shows; Lynne Jopp and ovarian cancer symptoms infographic. unknown. Supplied by graphics Date; Unknown
‘I thought I was going through the menopause – but it turned out to…
3
Ryan and Sarah Leith off in their rowing boat filming the Shetland orcas
Watch Shetland couple’s close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to…
4
Kieran Ord led police on a chase through Aberdeen. Image: Facebook/DCT Media
Dad’s stunningly dangerous 90mph police chase 25 miles across Aberdeen
5
The new stadium is poised to spark the regeneration of the beach
Aberdeen FC’s new stadium will cost £80m… but could bring £1bn boost as part…
3
6
Rhys Butler was jailed for pushing a bricklayer and causing brain injuries. Picture by Chris Sumner
Man jailed after drunken shove causes bricklayer serious brain injuries
7
The Oban Gaelic Choir with their conductor Sileas Sinclair with the Lovat and Tullibardine Shield, the premier choral event of the week. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Oban Gaelic Choir win Lovat and Tullibardine Shield at Royal National Mod
8
Fighting for change: Against the odds, Rhona Christie who has a cleft lip and palate became a singer. Through the charity Changing Faces, she now helps people with visible differences feel comfortable. Photos by Chris Sumner, DC Thomson.
‘Just because I look different, doesn’t make me any different’ – three women open…
9
First minister Nicola Sturgeon.
Readers’ letters: £150 million beach masterplan, Scottish independence and looking to the future instead…
10
fireworks
Looking for fireworks displays near you? Check out our list

More from Press and Journal

Graffiti artist Lee Carnegie aka Lac and his artwork. Picture by Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Video: 'Art kept me sane, even in hospital' says graffiti artist Lac
The barge carrying the first module that will make up the new Fair Isle bird observatory arrives on the island. Image: Douglas Barr/FIBOT.
Fair Isle bird observatory takes delivery of first new replacement module
ScotRail is warning travellers will face significant disruption next weekend, when members of the RMT take part in strike action (Jane Barlow/PA)
GINGER GAIRDNER: A good time to browse the nursery shelves
ScotRail is warning travellers will face significant disruption next weekend, when members of the RMT take part in strike action (Jane Barlow/PA)
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: Search for 'fabulous' - it's Angela Lansbury
Planning applications for Millie Bothy has once again been met with objections. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Third attempt at plans to revive historic Moray fishing bothy for holiday project attracts…
Caley Jags defender Max Ram. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle defender Max Ram eager to shine after making first league start
The spice trade was very lucrative in the 1600s and the East India Company wanted in on the action. Photo: Shutterstock.
George Mitchell: Forget Google, Amazon and Apple, the EIC was bigger than all of…
Energy bills at the Oldmeldrum branch have significantly increased which could lead to closure. Image: Royal British Legion Scotland - Oldmeldrum Branch/Facebook.
'We need help': Oldmeldrum community called upon to save town's Royal British Legion
Cove Rangers manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS
Cove Rangers boss Jim McIntyre looking for an end to away-day blues
There is lots to like about the Royal Marine Hotel, Brora. Images: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Restaurant review: Brora's Royal Marine Hotel is a glamorous addition to the north’s eating…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented