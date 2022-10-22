Police probe theft of three e-bikes worth £14,000

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are investigating after three electric bikes with a combined value of about £14,000 were stolen.

The bikes were taken from a garage Innerleithen in the Scottish Borders, sometime between Thursday morning and 6.40am on Friday.

The bikes – a Whyte e160s light blue metallic, a turbo levo hard tail specialized e-bike and a Bergamont ladies hybrid e-bike – were all taken from the premises on Traquair Road.

Police Scotland is now investigating the theft, with officers appealing for anyone with information to come forward

Detective Sergeant Bruce Dodds said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed what happened or saw anything suspicious in the area around the time.

“Likewise we are keen to speak to anyone who may have been offered these kind of bikes for sale.”