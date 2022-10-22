Scots over age of 50 to be offered winter vaccines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scots over age of 50 to be offered winter vaccines

By Press Association
October 23, 2022, 12:04 am
A woman receiving a Covid jab (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A woman receiving a Covid jab (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

People in Scotland over the age of 50 and who have no underlying health conditions will start being called to book a winter vaccine from Monday.

Those aged between 50 and 64 are being encouraged to get the jab to protect against Covid-19 and flu, and to help ease pressure on the NHS over the winter months.

Appointments can be made on the NHS Inform website from Monday.

These can also be rescheduled online – with a national helpline available for those without internet access.

The announcement comes as Scotland has seen a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said an estimated one in 35 people in Scotland had the virus in the week up to October 10.

Equivalent to about 144,400 people, the figure is a rise from one in 50 people in the week up to September 29 – the most recent previous statistic.

More than 870,000 people have come forward for a Covid-19 and flu vaccine, including healthcare staff, care home residents, over 65s and those at high risk, according to the Scottish Government.

Scottish Parliament
Maree Todd is encouraging people to come forward for their winter vaccine (Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA)

Public Health Minister Maree Todd said uptake of the vaccines has been “encouraging” and that people who are vaccinated are “less likely to become seriously unwell from Covid-19 or flu”.

“The flu virus is always changing and Covid-19 protection can fade over time so I would ask everyone eligible to take up the offer of their winter vaccines so we can all stay safe over the winter months,” she said.

More than two million Scots are being offered both vaccines during the course of the winter vaccine programme.

So far, 1,741,484 Covid-19 and flu vaccines have been delivered since the programme launched at the end of August.

Both new bivalent vaccines, which target Omicron and the original variant of Covid-19, are being deployed alongside existing vaccines, though the vaccination individuals receive will depend on age and vaccine availability.

