Medical chief urges uptake of winter Covid and flu vaccines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Medical chief urges uptake of winter Covid and flu vaccines

By Press Association
October 23, 2022, 4:34 pm
Professor Sir Gregor Smith is urging those eligible to book their winter vaccines (Danny Lawson/PA)
Professor Sir Gregor Smith is urging those eligible to book their winter vaccines (Danny Lawson/PA)

Scotland’s chief medical officer has called on people not to delay getting a Covid-19 booster jab as he warned cases will rise again in the coming months.

Professor Sir Gregor Smith’s plea comes after records show a recent rise in the number of Covid-19 infections in Scotland.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said an estimated one in 35 people in Scotland had Covid-19 in the week up to October 10.

Equivalent to about 144,400 people, the figure is a rise from one in 50 people in the week up to September 29 – the most recent previous statistic.

Addressing those who are eligible for the vaccines on Twitter, Professor Smith said: “Please don’t put off getting your flu and Covid-19 vaccines – as we get deeper into Autumn/Winter I expect cases to rise further.

“Newer vaccines for both will update your level of protection and reduce likelihood of severe disease, even from newer variants.”

His announcement was made as over-50s in Scotland, who have no underlying health conditions, will start being called to book a winter vaccine from Monday.

Those aged between 50 and 64 are being encouraged to get the jab to protect against Covid-19 and flu, and to help ease pressure on the NHS over the winter months.

Appointments can be made on the NHS Inform website from Monday.

These can also be rescheduled online – with a national helpline available for those without internet access.

Earlier in the week, Public Health Minister Maree Todd also pushed for everyone who is eligible to take up the offer of their winter vaccines.

She said uptake has been “encouraging” so far, and that people who are vaccinated are “less likely to become seriously unwell from Covid-19 or flu”.

More than two million Scots are being offered both vaccines during the course of the winter vaccine programme, which launched at the end of August.

So far, 1,741,484 Covid-19 and flu vaccines have been delivered.

Both new bivalent vaccines, which target Omicron and the original variant of Covid-19, are being deployed alongside existing vaccines, though the vaccination individuals receive will depend on age and vaccine availability.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

Damaged undersea cable connected to the Shetland islands has been restored (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Damaged undersea cable connected to Shetland fully repaired
The man is being treated at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow after being found outside a pub with serious head injury (Jane Barlow/PA)
Man in hospital after being found outside pub with ‘serious head injury’
A woman receiving a Covid jab (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Scots over age of 50 to be offered winter vaccines
Police Scotland are investigating the theft of three electric bikes, worth an estimated £14,000 (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police probe theft of three e-bikes worth £14,000
A probe found that Cricket Scotland was institutionally racist (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Cricket Scotland appoints new board members in wake of damning racism report
ScotRail is warning travellers will face significant disruption next weekend, when members of the RMT take part in strike action (Jane Barlow/PA)
ScotRail warns of ‘significant disruption’ on day of Scotland rugby game
A living statue of scientist Marie Curie was fitted with a special bra as part of efforts to urge women to check their breasts for signs of cancer (Jane Barlow/PA)
‘Marie Curie’ fitted with new bra as breast cancer reminder to women
Sophie Ellis-Bextor is to headline a new show taking place as part of Edinburgh’s Hogmanay celebrations (Aaron Chown/PA)
Ellis-Bextor to ‘get the party started’ at new show for Edinburgh’s Hogmanay
Avril Allen, conductor of the Back Gaelic Choir from Lewis with their trophies. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Royal National Mod: Thursday results
Police Scotland have sent extra resources to Shetland after a telecommunications cable was cut (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Extra police resources sent to Shetland after phone and internet cable is cut

Most Read

1
CR0008414 Locator of West North Street that is due to be resurfaced in Aberdeen. Picture by Jim Irvine 17-4-19
‘He was loved dearly’: Aunt of man who died after falling from Aberdeen car…
2
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
3
Daniel Robertson sent his girlfriend to the hospital after a knuckleduster assault.
Man jailed after knuckleduster attack on partner
4
A baby was found dead in Elgin. Image: Stock.
Police say death of six-month-old baby in Moray is ‘unexplained’
5
A96 restricted due to collision. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Two vehicle car crash on the A96 near Fochabers
6
Jaki's Chip Shop in Muir of Ord with the new management sign in the window.
Muir of Ord chip shop that celebrated the Queen’s death opens again – under…
7
To go with story by Danny Law. Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack with an image of the proposed new stadium at Aberdeen Beach. Picture shows; Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack with an image of the proposed new stadium at Aberdeen Beach. . Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 20/04/2022
Poll: Do you think public money should be used to help fund new beach…
8
Stonehaven Swimming Pool 1976-07-13 ©AJL 13 July 1976 Children and adults enjoying themselves in the Stonehaven Swimming Pool. Used: EE 06/07/1987; 19/08/1999; 27/05/2015; 25/05/2016; 04/07/1987
GALLERY: Archive photos of the Stonehaven Outdoor Pool since the 1930s
9
Stonehaven Railway Station. Picture by Kami Thomson / DCT Media
Drugs courier with £100,000 of heroin at Stonehaven railway station was ‘fed to wolves’…
10
Ryan and Sarah Leith off in their rowing boat filming the Shetland orcas
Watch Shetland couple’s close encounter with pod of orcas after they rowed out to…

More from Press and Journal

Marischal Square. Zoo Humans - The Urban Playground a performance by Parkour Expression. CR0039092 23/10/2022 Picture by KATH FLANNERY
Parkour show brings spark to Aberdeen
Formula 1 memorabilia will be on show in the Peterhead Prison Museum.
Formula 1 exhibition zooms into Peterhead Prison Museum
William Rocks, the chef patron at Tigh an Truish, is to appear on Masterchef the Professionals. Image: Tigh An Truish/ Facebook.
Masterchef Professional hopeful to cook up island delights for judges
Loch Ness remain four points clear at the top of the North Caledonian League after an 11-goal thriller at Fortrose against Halkirk United.
Loch Ness and Alness United go seven-up as 35 goals are scored in North…
Melanie Roger - Wick Vs. Benburb - Wick Academy 2 v Benburb 0 - SCR2 - Harmsworth Park - 22/10/2022 Wick players celebrate Gordon MacNab goal -
Sean Campbell wants Wick's Scottish Cup journey to continue after reaching round three
Professor Sir Gregor Smith is urging those eligible to book their winter vaccines (Danny Lawson/PA)
Weekend court roll – a golf club swindler and the woman who cried rape
What the new proposed Moray Offshore Windfarm (West) Operations and Maintenance facility to be constructed at Buckie Harbour could look like!
First steps in Buckie Harbour major windfarm project, new loos at Aberlour distillery and…
CR0039011 Picture from Fraserburgh V Stranraer in the Second round of the Scottish Cup, played at Fraserburgh. Goal 2-1, the winner as Fraserburgh's Connor Wood Scores, then celebrates with Scott Barbour, left and Paul Campbell Pic by Chris Sumner Taken..............22/10/22
Scottish Cup: Fraserburgh shock Stranraer; Formartine beat Carnoustie
Rab's being enjoying walking the streets at night.
RAB MCNEIL: I walked the streets at night again
CR0037487 Action from the Breedon Highland League match between Brechin City and Buckie Thistle at Glebe Park, Brechin In pic........ Grady McGrath **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 20-08-2022
Scottish Cup: Brechin, Buckie and Turriff knocked out

Editor's Picks

Most Commented