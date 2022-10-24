Man, 28, given terminal cancer diagnosis aims to raise funds in time he has left

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Man, 28, given terminal cancer diagnosis aims to raise funds in time he has left

By Press Association
October 24, 2022, 5:51 pm
Scott McBride was diagnosed with a brain tumour after five trips to his GP (Brain Tumour Research)
Scott McBride was diagnosed with a brain tumour after five trips to his GP (Brain Tumour Research)

A man diagnosed with a brain tumour who was initially prescribed headache tablets is raising funds for more research into the “devastating” disease.

Scott McBride made five trips to his doctor before he was finally sent to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh in October 2021, where a CT scan found the 10cm glioblastoma brain tumour.

The 28-year-old said: “The doctor said it was a terminal diagnosis and I wouldn’t recover from it.

“He said I had just a few short years, which was a big shock. I really wasn’t expecting that.”

He is now planning to raise funds for the charity Brain Tumour Research and will take part in a 10km fundraising walk for the cause.

Staff at the Edinburgh hospital said the tumour had been growing for several years, and the pressure was causing migraines.

For almost a year, Mr McBride had been suffering from headaches and physical episodes, which were later found to have been seizures.

It was November 2020 when the financial crime associate first realised something was wrong.

“I was getting a small tingling feeling down the right side of my body,” he said.

“Then, one day while walking to work, my foot slipped as if it was on a wet leaf, but the pavement was clear and dry.”

He contacted his GP, but was told “the mind can do funny things” and to call again if his symptoms worsened.

But, by January, the tingling was a daily occurrence, and the physical episodes began.

“At work, I’d be holding my computer mouse for 30 seconds and I was unable to let go of it, as if my hand was locked,” he said.

“I couldn’t speak. I had to hang up on customers because I couldn’t get my words out.

“I had to call them back after, pretending there had been a problem with the phone line. This would happen three times a day.”

By June, Mr McBride, from Midlothian, was suffering seizures about six times a day as well as migraines.

“I’d never had headaches before, but these were so strong I had to go home from work. My manager thought I was depressed,” he said.

On his fifth visit to the GP, when he told his doctor that migraine medication did nothing to help him, he was referred for the scan which would uncover the fatal diagnosis.

He has since undergone treatment to prolong his life, including radiotherapy and chemotherapy, but there is no cure for his tumour.

In November 2021, Mr McBride underwent an awake craniotomy, a type of procedure performed on the brain while you are awake and alert which helps the neurosurgery to remove only damaged tissue.

“The operation went really well, and they managed to remove over 90% of the tumour,” he said.

“Afterwards, an MRI scan showed a big black space where the tumour had been. I felt really good, and I’ve not had any seizures since.”

Mr McBride said he is determined to do what he can to help Brain Tumour Research.

He said: “The brain controls your whole body and everything you do, yet so little funding is given towards researching brain tumours. More needs to be done to tackle this devastating disease.”

Together with family and friends, the group will go around Glencorse reservoir, and up Scald Law, the highest of the Pentland Hills on Saturday.

“The walk will take in the lovely views of where I was brought up and it’s a good way to raise money for research to help others suffering from this disease,” he said.

“I think it will be emotional, but it will be great to see everyone, and it should be a good day.”

Matthew Price, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research said: “We are sorry to learn about Scott’s diagnosis, but we are pleased to hear how well he is doing.”

Mr Price added that money raised meant the charity was “able to progress our research into brain tumours, improve options and outcomes for patients like Scott, and ultimately, find a cure for all types of brain tumours”.

NHS Lothian said it could not comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

Crew Commander Glen Reid from Cumbernauld Fire Station (SFRS/PA)
Attacked firefighters urge people to attend organised displays
Shona Bryce (l) and Linsay McLellan at Glenrothes Police Station, Fife, Scotland.
Young male taken to hospital after being attacked in East Ayrshire
Experts in a global study found Scotland’s obesity levels and high screen time have made little improvement in the last decade (Ian West/PA)
Child obesity and high screen time may have worsened during pandemic – experts
Police are appealing for information over the crash on the A9 (Joe Giddens/PA)
Woman, 83, dies following crash on A9 in Perthshire
The inspections at Edinburgh’s Western General Hospital were carried out in the summer (Jane Barlow/PA)
Inspectorate raises concerns over pressures faced by Edinburgh hospital
A lifeboat went to the scene after the boat ran aground (RTimages/ Alamy/PA)
Crew rescued from life raft after fishing boat runs aground
Police said two men have been charged over the incident in Greenock (David Cheskin/PA)
Two charged after man found injured outside bar
NHS Grampian's head of health intelligence is urging the public to get their Covid boosters.
NHS Grampian's Jillian Evans urges public to get Covid booster to protect health service…
The X7 bus cancellations have been impacting communities all over the coast. Image: Carol Hutton and Heather Fowlie.
The war veteran, the carer and the student: Meet the people with their lives…
3
Damaged undersea cable connected to the Shetland islands has been restored (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Damaged undersea cable connected to Shetland fully repaired

Most Read

1
To go with story by Jamie Ross. COURT Picture shows; CR0039063 Aberdeen Sheriff Court - Picture of Dominic Chrich-Holmes Picture by Kenny Elrick 21/10/2022. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 21/10/2022
Boyfriend who broke partner’s cheekbone and cut her with Stanley knife branded serious danger…
2
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
3
Four fishermen were rescued after the BA55 Ocean Maid run aground near Cairnbulg. Image: Aberdeenshire Aerial Photography.
Four fishermen rescued after boat runs aground on the ‘notorious black spot’ near Fraserburgh
4
Three streets at the new eco village in Banchory will be named after muses featured in Crathes Castle paintings. Image: Aberdeenshire Council/Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Streets in Banchory’s eco village to be named after ancient Greek muses shown in…
5
CR0039018 Preperations are well under way for the World Clydesdale Show, which is taking place at P&J Live from Thurs - Sat In pic........ Nick MMenard, 'Nitro' and Jessica Crannell-Menard, who have come from Portland, Oregon to compete in the event **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 19-10-2022
Global Clydesdales hoof it to P&J Live
6
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin with Ylber Ramadani at full-time at Fir Park. Image: SNS.
‘If you had a squad of Ramadanis you’d be all right’: Jim Goodwin hails…
7
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Child rapist Lee Duncan , 41 [9-8-81], was jailed after being found guilty of attacking an eight-year-old girl by a jury at the High Court in Dundee. Picture shows; Child rapist Lee Duncan . N/A. Gordon Currie Date; Unknown
North-east child sex attacker brought to justice after quarter of a century
8
Highland League Weekly was across both the Scottish Cup and Breedon Highland League this weekend - with a day out at Wick Academy's Harmsworth Park, plus Nairn County v Strathspey Thistle highlights included in the latest episode.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Scottish Cup magic with Wick Academy; highlights of Nairn…
9
An ambulance worker at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.
Highland couple with unborn baby concerns had to drive three hours instead of getting…

More from Press and Journal

Net Zero Technology Centre.
NZTC launches new services to help businesses reach net zero
inspired nights nuart aberdeen
Aberdeen and Inverness groups shortlisted for Scotland Loves Local awards
Pastor Gordon Matheson was giving to the Scottish Affairs Committee following the Skye shooting tragedy in August. Picture supplied by Parliament TV/ DC Thomson.
Skye shooting: Pastor claims family of alleged shooter did not know he had gun
Peterhead Prison Museum
Peterhead Prison Museum to close for five days as part of secret filming for…
Graffiti, a camper and falling gravestones are impacting on a church in Inverness. Image: Malcolm MacCallum.
Inverness church visitors warned of falling graves
David Bennet is missing from the Tain area. Image: Police / DCT Media.
Police find 60-year-old man missing from Tain
Rishi Sunak is favourite to become prime minister.
What will Prime Minister Rishi Sunak mean for Scotland?
Rishi Sunak is the new prime minister of the UK (Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA)
The Voice of the North: Sunak's ascent should be celebrated, but early general election…
FRASERBURGH FC CHAIRMAN FINLAY NOBLE AND MANAGER MARK COWIE ON THE FROZEN PITCH AT BELLSLEA AFTER THE GAME WAS CALLED OFF.
Highland League clubs delighted with Scottish Cup third round draw
To go with story by Chris Cromar. Missing Aberdeen man James Duncan Picture shows; James Duncan. N/A. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Have you seen James? Missing Aberdeen man may have got 201 bus to Ballater

Editor's Picks

Most Commented