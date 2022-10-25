Use of biometric data in policing ‘appropriate and valuable’, says commissioner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Use of biometric data in policing ‘appropriate and valuable’, says commissioner

By Press Association
October 25, 2022, 1:51 pm
The commissioner praised the use of biometric data by Police Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The commissioner praised the use of biometric data by Police Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Using DNA and other forms of biometric data in criminal justice and policing is appropriate and valuable when it comes to public safety, a report has said.

Dr Brian Plastow, the Scottish Biometrics Commissioner, published his first annual report on Tuesday, where he praised Scotland’s DNA interpretation and analysis capability.

He confirmed confidence can be high in the management of such technologies in the field of forensic examination.

The report highlights the contrast in legal definitions and practices between Scotland and other UK jurisdictions, with Dr Plastow recommending that Police Scotland and the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) take steps to ensure Scottish biometric data can be administered and maintained when shared on UK law enforcement databases.

Dr Plastow also welcomed Police Scotland’s plans to pursue accreditation for its digital forensic laboratory work – though, he suggested such responsibility should go to the SPA.

He said: “As a small country, this is something of which we should be proud. Fingerprints and photographs have been used as a means of verification, identification and exclusion for more than 100 years in Scotland.

“However, in recent times there has been extraordinary growth in both biometric enabled technologies
and forensic techniques which have revolutionised the investigation of crime.

“These developments raise important questions for society such as how best to balance the need for public safety and security with broader privacy, ethical, human-rights and equality considerations.

“For example, sophisticated digital forensics techniques can now recover data from a whole host of electronic devices including biometric data that has the potential to enter the chain of evidence from crime scene to court.

“It is therefore essential the investigative techniques used by Police Scotland are independently validated and accredited to a recognised international scientific standard.”

The commissioner has prepared a statutory code of practice, approved by the Scottish Parliament, which will take legal effect in Scotland next month.

He also suggested there is potential for the commission to expand beyond the remit of Police Scotland, the SPA and the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.

Dr Plastow added: “There are also other areas within criminal justice where significant volumes of biometric data are held without consent, such as the Scottish Prison Service, and where oversight of biometric and technologies could be beneficial.

“But this would require the consent of Scottish ministers and a proper business case, additional funding, and additional resource for my organisation.”

