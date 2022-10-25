Scouts and Guides have better health in later life, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scouts and Guides have better health in later life, study suggests

By Press Association
October 26, 2022, 12:04 am
Being a Scout or Guide can lead to better general health in later life, a study suggests (Dan Kitwood/PA)
Being a Scout or Guide can lead to better general health in later life, a study suggests (Dan Kitwood/PA)

Children who took part in organisations such as the Scouts and Guides were more likely to report higher levels of general health at age 50, compared to their peers, a study has found.

Scientists from the University of Edinburgh analysed data from 1,333 people born between 1950 and 1956, from the Aberdeen Children of the 1950s study.

About 30% of participants took part in the Scouts or Guides and they were about 35% more likely to have excellent general health at age 50, compared to their peers who took part in other activities.

The study looked at the reasons behind the difference and found a small percentage could be explained due to Scouts and Guides achieving a higher socio-economic position in adulthood.

Researchers found those who had been members of the organisation had higher levels of social mobility.

Previous research has shown participation in these organisations helps lower the risk of mental illness in later life.

The study has been published in the European Journal of Public Health.

Professor Chris Dibben at the University of Edinburgh, said: “Given the importance societies place on ensuring good health in later life, supporting youth programmes that are delivered by charities and supported by volunteers, may represent a cost-effective way of improving population health.”

Dr Laurie Berrie, post-doctoral research assistant at the university, said: “Access to cohort studies, such as the Aberdeen Children of the 1950s, is invaluable.

“They allow us to better understand how aspects of childhood can have an impact on a person much later in life and informing how we might take action to improve lives.”

Matt Hyde, chief executive of the Scouts, said: “Every week, 420,000 young people take part in Scouts, having adventures and developing life skills.

“This study proves what we already know – being a Scout is good for you. Young people who participate in Scouts are 35% more likely to have self-reported excellent health at age 50 compared to their peers.

“Scouts is also a route to greater social mobility over someone’s lifetime. Scouts is a cost effective way of improving the health of the population, and its needed now more than ever.”

