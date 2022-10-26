Teenager charged after 14-year-old stabbed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A teenager has been charged after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed in East Ayrshire.

The boy was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with serious injuries following the incident in Soulis Street, Kilmarnock which happened at around 6.15pm on Monday.

Police said a 17-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

He is expected to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Detective Inspector Laura Young, of Kilmarnock CID, said: “We would like to thank the public for their response following our previous appeal.”