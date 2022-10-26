Boy remanded after 14-year-old injured in stabbing

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A 17-year-old boy has been remanded in custody after appearing in court accused of the attempted murder of a teenager in East Ayrshire.

The 14-year-old was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with serious injuries following the stabbing in Soulis Street, Kilmarnock, at around 6.15pm on Monday.

The youth, who cannot be named because of his age, appeared at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Wednesday where he made no plea to the charges of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement, danger of life and attempted murder.

The 17-year-old, from the town, was remanded in custody and will appear before the court within the next eight days.

Detective Inspector Laura Young, of Kilmarnock CID, said: “We would like to thank the public for their response following our previous appeal.”