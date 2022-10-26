Four more youths charged after 14-year-old boy injured in stabbing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Four more youths charged after 14-year-old boy injured in stabbing

By Press Association
October 26, 2022, 9:08 pm
A further four boys, two aged 14 and two aged 16, have been arrested and charged in connection with an attempted murder in Kilmarnock (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Four more youths have been charged over the stabbing of a teenage boy in Kilmarnock.

The 14-year-old was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with serious injuries after the attack in Soulis Street at around 6.15pm on Monday.

On Wednesday a 17-year-old boy appeared at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court accused of attempted murder, and Police Scotland later said another four teenagers had been charged in connection with the attack.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named because of his age, made no plea to charges of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement, danger of life and attempted murder.

The boy, from the town, was remanded in custody and will appear in the court in the next eight days.

The four who were arrested and charged on Wednesday night – two aged 14 and two aged 16 – will appear before a sheriff on Thursday.

Detective Inspector Laura Young, of Kilmarnock CID, said: “We would like to thank the public for their response following our previous appeal.”

