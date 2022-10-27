Rail workers report lack of advice and support during Covid in survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Scotland

Rail workers report lack of advice and support during Covid in survey

By Press Association
October 27, 2022, 11:10 am
Researchers looked at how rail workers dealt with the pandemic (PA)
Only half of railway workers believe they were given timely advice on responding to the Covid-19 pandemic, research has found.

Almost 85% of the 850 respondents across the UK said they faced challenges in social distancing while working and a quarter experienced a deterioration in their mental health, researchers at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow found.

Another quarter felt they lacked work-based support, according to the findings published in the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine.

Concerns were also raised about the loss of social support and work-life balance.

A small number of respondents said they saw positive changes such as increased time with families, more outdoor exercise and a beneficial impact on the environment.

Many railway workers had to continue to carry out their daily duties during the pandemic while taking on increased demands.

Nearly 80% of respondents to the survey were male and just under two-thirds were train drivers, while just over one in 10 had pre-existing physical or mental health problems.

Dr Nicola Cogan, of Strathclyde’s School of Psychological Sciences & Health, led the study.

She said: “The pandemic has presented significant mental and physical strain for many groups of workers.

“Railway workers were already potentially exposed to stressful situations, such as accidents and assaults, but also faced a high risk from Covid-19, owing to frequent contact with commuters.

“Our results indicate that a large number of railway workers perceived high levels of risk and burnout relating to Covid-19 stressors; this indicates the importance of workplace support and wellbeing during periods of high perceived risks.”

