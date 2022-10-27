Deaths over winter at third highest in 20 years, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Scotland

Deaths over winter at third highest in 20 years, figures show

By Press Association
October 27, 2022, 12:03 pm
There were 22,055 deaths registered in Scotland in the four months of winter 2021-22 (PA)
There were 22,055 deaths registered in Scotland in the four months of winter 2021-22 (PA)

The number of deaths registered in Scotland last winter was the third highest in the past 20 years, figures have revealed.

National Records of Scotland confirmed 22,055 deaths were registered between December 2021 and March 2022 – with only the winters of 2017-18 and 2020-21 having higher totals.

However its report on winter mortality for 2021-22 revealed the rise in deaths last winter was the second lowest since records began 70 years ago.

That is because the period August to November 2021 had the highest total of deaths for that time of year, with 21,679 recorded – giving a seasonal increase in mortality of 1,320 for winter 2021-22.

The NRS report explained: “The seasonal increase in winter 2021-22 is low because it is being compared to a high number of deaths before winter.”

Just 60 of the additional 1,320 deaths in winter 2021-22 had Covid-19 as the underlying cause, the report said.

The causes of death with the largest seasonal increases over the period were dementia and Alzheimer’s disease – which was the underlying cause in 250 additional deaths – with cerebrovascular disease, such as strokes, applying in 180 such cases.

Coronary heart disease, along with other circulatory system diseases and chronic lower respiratory disease, were each found to be the underlying cause of 150 additional deaths.

The report noted: “Very few deaths are directly due to cold weather (eg hypothermia).”

Julie Ramsay, head of vital events statistics at NRS, said: “The seasonal increase in mortality can change substantially from winter to winter, but the long-term trend has clearly been downward.

“In the 1950s and 60s there was an average seasonal increase of over 5,200 deaths in winter, whereas over the most recent decade it has averaged around 2,600.

“Older age groups are consistently the most affected by increased mortality in winter. For people aged 85 and over, there were 9% more deaths than the months before and after winter, compared to 5% more winter deaths in the under 65 population.”

