Pedestrian, 84, dies after car park crash

An elderly pedestrian has died after a collision in a car park.

The 84-year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow after an incident in the Hallcraig Street car park in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, at about 9.20am on Wednesday.

However the man – who had driven a red Ford Fiesta car to the area – was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police are appealing for information about the crash, which involved a blue Honda Civic car.

Sergeant Andy Currie said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at what is a difficult time for them.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash and has not yet spoken to police to contact us.

“The pedestrian had driven a red Ford Fiesta car to the area and we would ask anyone who saw this car and the Civic prior to the crash to get in touch.

“Additionally, if anyone was in the area at the time and has dashcam footage which may assist, I would ask them to contact us.”