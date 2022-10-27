Pedestrian, 84, dies after car park crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

Pedestrian, 84, dies after car park crash

By Press Association
October 27, 2022, 12:13 pm
The elderly pedestrian was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)

An elderly pedestrian has died after a collision in a car park.

The 84-year-old man was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow after an incident in the Hallcraig Street car park in Airdrie, North Lanarkshire, at about 9.20am on Wednesday.

However the man – who had driven a red Ford Fiesta car to the area – was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police are appealing for information about the crash, which involved a blue Honda Civic car.

Sergeant Andy Currie said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died at what is a difficult time for them.

“Our inquiries are ongoing and I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the crash and has not yet spoken to police to contact us.

“The pedestrian had driven a red Ford Fiesta car to the area and we would ask anyone who saw this car and the Civic prior to the crash to get in touch.

“Additionally, if anyone was in the area at the time and has dashcam footage which may assist, I would ask them to contact us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

Deaths over winter at third highest in 20 years, figures show
Rail workers report lack of advice and support during Covid in survey
Charity calls for better mental health care for stroke survivors
Welfare guardian orders double in a decade, figures show
Four more youths charged after 14-year-old boy injured in stabbing
Concern growing for man’s welfare after being missing for more than 24 hours
Boy remanded after 14-year-old injured in stabbing
Walkways restored on Staffa as first phase of works complete
Farmers warned to increase security amid fears cost of living crisis could trigger crime…
Highlands named one of National Geographic’s top travel destinations for 2023

Most Read

1
Man seen acting ‘suspiciously’ at time of deliberate fire in Elgin
2
Pastor tells Moray church ‘primary function’ of women is washing up, cooking and cleaning
3
Banks o’ Dee hammered with 24-POINT penalty as player registration issue sees them drop…
4
Aberdeen hotelier granted freedom of London
5
Aberdeen would have won the league title in 1991 if I hadn’t left, says…
6
Go upside down with Stranger Things star at Aberdeen Comic Con
7
Aberdeen waiters reveal their own customers from hell after James Corden shows how it’s…
8
Tenerife holidaymakers stranded as Tui flight to Aberdeen is cancelled – again
9
Stonehaven restaurant boss accused of threatening man with hammer
10
Aberdeen firm EBar smashes £1 million in sales and raises £844,000 from funders

More from Press and Journal

How a Cruden Bay farmer's wife welcomed enemy submariners with a cuppa in 1945
Meet the Aberdeen nail artist with over 52k followers on Instagram
The Liberty Kitchen: What dreams are made of
Orkney harbours records unexpected £400k windfall from cruise liner income
Donna McLean: Soup will always be a nourishing, comforting constant throughout life
Debra Radford: Black History Month is a good time to talk to children about…
Dad roamed streets with sledgehammer looking to smash heads of 'black drug dealers'
Chocoholics look away now: Inside the Alford chocolate shop with famous fans
Everything you need to know ahead of Aberdeen Women's return to Pittodrie on Sunday
Turriff plumber hoping to flush out the competition and be crowned world champion at…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented