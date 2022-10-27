State continues to let down woman who took own life at Polmont, claims brother

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

State continues to let down woman who took own life at Polmont, claims brother

By Press Association
October 27, 2022, 5:01 pm
Linda Allan, Aamer Anwar, Scott Allan and Stuart Allan on the steps of the Crown Office in Edinburgh (Lauren Gilmour/PA)
Linda Allan, Aamer Anwar, Scott Allan and Stuart Allan on the steps of the Crown Office in Edinburgh (Lauren Gilmour/PA)

The brother of a woman who killed herself in a young offenders institution has accused the authorities of continuing to let down his sister by “failing to hold to account the Scottish Prison Service”.

Scott Allan told of his “grief” after the death of his sister Katie in June 2018, when the 21-year-old took her own life in a cell at Polmont while serving a sentence for a driving offence.

He and his parents, together with the brother of William Lindsay, 16, who also killed himself in the same institution, met senior figures from the Crown Office in Edinburgh on Thursday.

After talks with Principal Crown Counsel Ashley Edwards KC, the families hit out, with lawyer Aamer Anwar alleging there has been “no justice” for them.

Speaking publicly for the first time following the death of his sister, Mr Allan said: “What the Scottish criminal justice system has taken from my family is beyond words.

“Since Katie’s death, I have lost more than a sister, I have lost my dearest friend, I have lost hope in the ‘state’, and I have lost what remained of my childhood.

“The hatred I feel towards those responsible for Katie’s death is one that lingers even now.

“The state has taken from me my sister, but once again today it continues to fail Katie by failing to hold to account the Scottish Prison Service.”

After the meeting, Mr Anwar said the families had been told the Crown Office “believes that there was credible and reliable evidence of a breach” of health and safety legislation in relation to the two deaths.

But he added that Crown immunity “means there can be no prosecution of the Scottish ministers and therefore no justice for their families”.

Mr Anwar said while processes could allow for a “Crown censure of the Scottish ministers”, there is no guarantee this will happen

Mr Lindsay took his own life on October 7, 2018, just 72 hours after he had arrived at Polmont, in Falkirk, on remand.

Miss Allan died four months before that, with just 21 days left of her sentence.

Katie Allan death
Katie Allan took her own life at Polmont in 2018 (Linda Allan/PA)

Speaking on the steps of the Crown Office in Edinburgh, Mr Anwar said Mr Lindsay had been “forgotten by all those who promised to never forget William”.

The lawyer gave a brief statement on behalf of Mr Lindsay’s brother John Reilly, in which he said “my mother Christine Lindsay died with her heart being broken that she was unable to fulfil her duty to her child William and give him justice”.

The statement added: “Today the Crown Office should hang its head in shame, because they tell us that there is absolutely nothing they can do other than offer my family a ‘censure’ of the Scottish Prison Service and even that is not guaranteed, do they really think my brother’s life is so cheap?”

Stephen McGowan, Deputy Crown Agent of the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, said afterwards he was “grateful for the opportunity to meet Katie and William’s families, and their legal representatives, to discuss the ongoing cases”.

Mr McGowan added: “They suffered devastating loss and the time taken to complete the investigations has undoubtedly been very difficult for them.

“However, significant progress is being made and we will continue to keep them advised of developments.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Scotland

The fire broke out on Thursday evening (PA)
Firefighters tackle blaze at farm amid reports of explosions
Moderator-designate Sally Foster Fulton (Andrew O’Brien/PA)
Christian Aid boss appointed as Kirk’s new moderator of the General Assembly
Police are appealing for information (Joe Giddens/PA)
Woman, 90, injured in crash with car driven by another 90-year-old
The RMT says it will strike for ‘as long as it takes’ amid a pay dispute with ScotRail (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rail workers vow to strike ‘for as long as it takes’ in pay row
Police seize £90,000 worth of illegal cigarettes and rolling tobacco from a property in Glasgow (Haydn West/PA)
Illegal cigarettes and tobacco worth more than £90,000 seized from property
Constance Devernay-Laurence, 31, has achieved a first-class degree (Julie Howden/Scottish Ballet/PA)
Top ballerina scoops first-class degree after balancing profession with studies
A survey found almost a quarter of Scots are buying less fresh produce (Julien Behal/PA)
Scots eating food beyond use-by date amid surging costs, survey finds
Childline is launching a new campaign aimed at encouraging youngsters to speak out about sexual abuse and exploitation (Childline/PA)
Childline sessions on sexual abuse and exploitation increase 19%
The elderly pedestrian was pronounced dead shortly after arrival at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow (Jane Barlow/PA)
Pedestrian, 84, dies after car park crash
Researchers looked at how rail workers dealt with the pandemic (PA)
Rail workers report lack of advice and support during Covid in survey

Most Read

1
Three fire crews tackled the blaze at Cloverfield Grange, Bucksburn, Aberdeen. Picture: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Heroic dads race into burning Aberdeen flat amid fears child trapped inside
2
We visited Peterhead to "ask for Henry"
Watch: We ‘asked for Henry’ in Peterhead Morrisons… Here’s how easy it is to…
3
Carri Macinnes and her two young children lost everything in a flat fire on Clifton Street in July. Images: Carri Macinnes/DC Thomson.
Mum still fighting to find new home for son and five-week-old daughter – three…
2
4
The MV Isle of Lewis has a possible stabiliser issue.
Ullapool to Stornoway sailing under threat after investigation launched into ship’s stabilisers
5
David Harding leaving court.
Sheriff shows mercy on dad who confronted daughter’s violent bully
6
Aberdeen City Council co-leader Alex Nicoll urged his SNP councillors to "carefully consider" whether to attend the Aberdeen FC stadium briefing. He was "happy" for them to go, despite announcing he would not attend due to potential planning issues further down the line. Image: Chris Donnan/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Leaked email shows council co-leader Alex Nicoll suggested SNP snub Aberdeen FC stadium…
2
7
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin reveals meeting to hammer home to Aberdeen summer signings how much games…
8
Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
Man hounded ex for money and made bizarre spyware accusation after break-up
9
Aaron Simmonds leaving court. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Mechanic banned from road after ‘stupid’ decision to drive home from pub
10
Eve Crawford leaving court. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Spraypaint vandal in court over mysterious Japanese graffiti on Aberdeen University buildings

More from Press and Journal

Long Bumpy Road; Shutterstock ID 585018715; purchase_order: ; job:
Leading north-east businessman says mistakes just 'bumps on the road' to entrepreneurship
quiz
QUIZ: Put your knowledge of stage, screen and music to the test
Autumn doesn't always have to be drab.
Historical walks and Halloween ideas: 5 things to do this weekend
Rural healthcare was in the spotlight with two motions to Highland Council today. Image: Sandy McCook / DC Thomson
'We'd have to say we're sorry, we're not ready': Highland Councillors clash over push…
Title glee for Invergordon manager Gary Campbell, assistant Ali MacGregor and player/coach Shaun Kerr.
Defending champions Invergordon still striving for top gear in North Caledonian League
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with Duk after making it 1-0 at Motherwell.
Joe Harper: Aberdeen must ignore Rangers' problems and concentrate on their own strengths
Andy McCarthy in action for Peterhead against Dundee. Image: Duncan Brown
Peterhead: Andy McCarthy desperate to make first-team return
Dozens of ducks were killed and injured following the attack.
Dog owner appears in court after 80 ducks die at Elgin farm
CR0039114 singer Fiona Kennedy at The Tivoli In pic........ **COMPULSORY BYLINE BELOW** Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson 27-10-2022
Fiona Kennedy returns to the Tivoli 60 years after her dad packed in more…
A woman poses proudly with her art..
Finding a home in the Hebrides: The artist who came on holiday and never…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented