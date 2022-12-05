People encouraged to give blood over the festive period

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Scotland

People encouraged to give blood over the festive period

By Press Association
December 5, 2022, 12:04 am
(PA)
(PA)

The Scottish National Blood Transfusion Service (SNBTS) is looking for new donors over the festive season.

The service is also asking people to return to donate blood if they have not given in a while. 

Currently, in Scotland there are 96,726 donors, but 31,435 of these have not given a donation so far in 2022.

Dr Sylvia Armstrong-Fisher of the SNBTS said: “The donor base in Scotland has 96,726 active blood donors, and we are grateful to them. We can see lots of donors, who were so committed during the pandemic, may now have got out of the habit.

“We are asking people to book an appointment at your local donor centre, or one of the many community sessions across the country.

“Blood donors have an essential part to play in supporting NHS Scotland this winter. Every week, in December, we aim to welcome 3,411 donors. We would like to welcome more group bookings – giving blood with friends, colleagues, or your club is a very valuable thing to do.

“We are delighted over 30 companies in Scotland have organised group bookings as part of their corporate blood collection programme. Please consider signing up to join them.”

A toddler
Little Hannah needed several blood donations when she was born (SNBTS/PA)

A couple, who were only identified as Stephanie, 36, and Kenny, 38, from Ayrshire, have thanked donors for when they helped their daughter when she was born prematurely in October 2021.

Stephanie says: “Hannah was born with haemolytic disease. She needed lots of treatment, and part of this treatment was receiving two full blood exchanges, and four top-up transfusions in the weeks after she was born. We can’t be more grateful for the donors that made this possible and have allowed Hannah to lead a healthy life.”

Kenny added: “I work for Barclays in Glasgow, and I am proud my workplace is Glasgow Donor Centre’s biggest corporate supporter – 71 of my colleagues gave blood at Glasgow donor centre last week. As each donation can be split into three separate parts (red cells, platelets and plasma), this means my Barclays colleagues have saved or improved the lives of up to 213 patients in Scotland.

“I know SNBTS are looking for more companies to join this initiative, and I hope seeing the difference blood donors have made to my family can motivate many more companies to participate.”

New changes have been made to blood collection, making it as easy as possible for donors, the SNBTS offer sessions by appointment, and 88% of new donors have already registered an online donor account. Weekend and evening donations are also available.

Sylvia added: “Maintaining a safe and regular supply of blood to hospitals is our top priority. The need for blood does not take a rest, and we will be collecting blood on Christmas Eve, Boxing Day and Hogmanay.

“We are asking people to take time out of their busy schedules one these dates in particular. Thank you to everyone who has supported patients in Scotland in 2022. We look forward to welcoming you soon.”

