Motorbiker, 29, who died in crash remembered as ‘loving son and brother’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The family of a motorcyclist who died following a head-on collision have said he will never be forgotten.

Jamie Murdoch, 29, was riding a Honda motorbike when it was involved in a collision with a grey VW Golf on the Q67, near Kingskettle in Fife, at about 4.35pm on Monday November 28.

Mr Murdoch, from Leven, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the VW Golf, a 51-year-old woman, was not injured.

Mr Murdoch’s family paid tribute to him in a statement issued through police.

They said: “Jamie was a loving boyfriend, loving son, loving brother to his sister and brothers and a loving cousin. He was sadly taken from us too soon and he will never be forgotten.

“Jamie was always there for you if you needed him. He loved his motorbikes, he loved to fix stuff and you would always find Jamie with something in his hands fixing something.

“There was never a day you wouldn’t see Jamie doing something or giving someone a hand. He was always there helping out. No matter what the weather was like, he would be there.”

Police said their investigations continue and urged anyone with information to contact them.

Sergeant Colin Morrison said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Murdoch’s family and friends.

“Our inquiries are continuing to establish the full circumstances of the crash and I would ask anyone who may be able to assist who hasn’t spoken to police to get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2348 of 28 November 2022.”