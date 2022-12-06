People urged to donate £400 energy support to the needy in new campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News Scotland

People urged to donate £400 energy support to the needy in new campaign

By Press Association
December 6, 2022, 12:03 am
People have been urged to donate their relief on energy costs if they do not need it (Jacob King/PA)
People have been urged to donate their relief on energy costs if they do not need it (Jacob King/PA)

People are being urged to donate the £400 they receive through the energy support scheme to help those in need amid the cost-of-living crisis.

The GIVE400.scot initiative is encouraging households to donate the money to charities or good causes of their choice, or via Scottish charity, the Corra Foundation.

Most households in the UK are receiving a £400 discount on their energy bills between October and March, which is being paid in monthly instalments in a UK Government scheme.

The Corra Foundation’s Household Hardship Fund makes small grants to charities and community groups across Scotland, delivering funding directly to families and individuals on low incomes, with cash or vouchers to cover food, fuel, household items, and clothing.

Carolyn Sawers, chief executive of Corra Foundation, said: “Every extra pound donated, whether directly or through Corra, will make a massive difference to families across Scotland struggling every single day just to make ends meet.

“The hugely worrying, cost-of-living crisis means more people are being caught in the rising tide of poverty, but there are great organisations embedded and on the ground in communities in every corner of Scotland.

“Donations from those who feel they can afford it can ensure that help reaches those who need it most.”

Ms Sawers added: “Having re-opened our household hardship fund last week, I can sadly confirm that the levels of need and urgent requests for support are shocking and sobering in scale.

“Families are having to make impossible choices at the moment, they are doing so with dignity, but they need support.”

Corra Foundation said it has delivered more than 16,000 grants totalling almost £200 million to disadvantaged communities in Scotland since it was set up in 1985.

Anyone wishing to donate can find out more information at https://www.give400.scot/

Stephen Pearson, chair of Financial Inclusion for Scotland, said: “At our recent launch event, we heard an urgent and heartfelt call from one speaker for action not words.

“The immediate reaction of many in the room was, ‘But what can we do?’. Give400.scot could be the answer.

“If, say, 10,000 households in Scotland donate the £400 contribution, that could raise £4 million to help those in the greatest need this winter. That would be action not words.”

