Driver witness appeal after fatal crash at Loch Lomond

Police investigating a fatal crash are keen to trace another driver who may be a witness.

The collision, which involved a black Ford Fiesta and a black Ford Focus with a trailer, happened on the A82 near the Stoneymollan roundabout at Loch Lomond, at around 6.45pm on Thursday November 24.

Louis Hall, 22, from Alexandria in West Dunbartonshire, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are continuing their investigations into the incident and are keen to speak to the driver of a pick-up style vehicle which may have been in the area at the time.

Sergeant Archie McGuire said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Louis.

“As part of our investigation, we have now established that a pick up style vehicle may have been in the area at the time and we are keen to speak to the driver – he or she may have witnessed the crash.

“I would like to thank the public for their assistance so far, but I would continue to appeal to anyone who witnessed the crash to call Police Scotland 101, quoting incident number 2738 of Thursday November 24 2022.”