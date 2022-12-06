No injuries reported as car crashes into university building

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A university building has been closed temporarily after a car crashed into one of its walls.

Emergency services went to the scene at the Dalhousie Building in the Park Wynd area of Dundee shortly after 1pm on Tuesday.

There were no reports of any injuries, police said.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Around 1pm on Tuesday, 6 December 2022, police received a report of a car crashing into a building in the Park Wynd area of Dundee.

There has been an incident at the Dalhousie Building where a car has collided with a wall. Students and staff are advised to avoid the area as emergency services attend to the incident. We have no initial reports of any injuries and there is no reason to be alarmed. — University of Dundee (@dundeeuni) December 6, 2022

“Officers remain at the scene, as recovery is arranged.”

Fire crews also went to the scene.

Dundee University advised students and staff to avoid the area.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the university said: “There has been an incident at the Dalhousie Building where a car has collided with a wall.

“Students and staff are advised to avoid the area as emergency services attend to the incident. We have no initial reports of any injuries and there is no reason to be alarmed.

“The area will be cleared and secured once the car is removed. Individuals will be allowed to enter the building to collect belongings once this has happened. Dalhousie Building remains closed for now.”

A university spokesman confirmed later that no-one was injured in incident, including the driver of the car, and that there was no-one in the classroom at the time.

The spokesman said students had been allowed back in later to collect any personal belongings, adding: “The building will reopen tomorrow morning and any affected classes are being moved to different rooms.”