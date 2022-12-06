Councillors seek to eliminate road deaths in Edinburgh by end of the decade

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Councillors in Edinburgh are to consider setting a target of zero road deaths in the Scottish capital by the end of this decade.

A proposed, updated Road Safety Action Plan has set the “ambitious target” for zero road fatalities by 2030.

According to the council, Edinburgh has seen a downward trend in the number of collisions resulting in injury since the first road safety plan was introduced in 2010.

The revised plan, to be considered by the Transport and Environment Committee on Thursday December 8, aims to further reduce the number of collisions in the city.

It sets the target of having a 50% reduction in people seriously injured, along with a 60% reduction in under-18s suffering serious injuries.

The actions to achieve these targets will be set out in a delivery plan from the council – which contains more than 100 measures, including proposals for new pedestrian crossings, and reductions to speed limits.

Councillor Scott Arthur, Transport and Environment Convener, said: “Any injury resulting from a collision on our roads is one too many.

“We have a responsibility to create safe and welcoming streets for all, and the Road Safety Action Plan is key to achieving this.

“I am keen to work with residents to ensure routes to schools are made safer, traffic short-cutting through residential communities is reduced and physical measures are introduced to cut speeds.”

He continued: “Thankfully, over the last decade, the number of collisions resulting in injury has continued to fall – but there is clearly much more to be done.

“The plan sets out a series of targets to significantly reduce the number further and, ultimately, attain Vision Zero for Edinburgh.”