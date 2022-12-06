Hunt for car after cyclist injured in collision

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are appealing for information after a cyclist was injured in the Scottish Borders in a collision with a car which left the scene afterwards.

The crash happened at around 12.45pm on Sunday at Melrose Roundabout on the A6091 Melrose Bypass.

The female cyclist was taken to Borders General Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the car left the scene before police arrived but inquiries have suggested it could have been a silver hatchback.

Constable Mark Froud said: “Our inquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash and who has not already spoken to police to get in touch.

“I would also appeal to any drivers who were in this area at the time and who may have dashcam footage to contact us or anyone aware of a car matching the description above which may have been recently damaged to get in touch.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 1588 of 4 December 2022.”