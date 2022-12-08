Community owned businesses given more than £1m in grants

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Businesses that have been taken over by a local group and run for the benefit of the community have been awarded more than £1 million in grants by the Scottish Land Fund.

North Arran Community Benefit Society has been awarded £483,643 to purchase the Lochranza Hotel in Lochranza which will be operated as a community inn with a bar and community space to combat rural isolation and provide a year-round meeting space for the community, as well as providing staff accommodation.

“All of our members & supporters were delighted to receive an offer of grant support from the Scottish Land Fund,” said, Chris Traill, Chair, North Arran Community Benefit Society.

He added: “The Hotel is the focal point of our community & its absence has been keenly felt by many people living on & visiting this fantastic Island.

“With this support we hope to get the business back on its feet, providing a fantastic resource for many years to come.”

The Nith Valley Leaf Trust was awarded £210,000 to transform the village shop and accompanying house in Closeburn, Dumfries.

Sarah Currie from the trust said they hoped the grant will give them “huge scope” to develop a “vibrant commercial and social hub for residents and visitors.”

She added: “We are delighted to get this incredible support from the Scottish Land Fund that enables us to take this once in a lifetime opportunity to buy the village shop and turn it into a community shop and cafe.

Dunbar Community Bakery was awarded £124,560 to purchase the shop they currently run on the High Street which will allow them to continue providing a bakery as well as additional training opportunities for young people.

Josephine McNamara, Dunbar Community Bakery, said: “This award comes at a crucial time for us. We’ve survived many ups and downs since we opened eleven years ago but current energy costs are a real challenge.

“Our High Street is really important to the community, and this will be a real boost for confidence all round. Our Members will be especially delighted that we will be able to develop new ideas and make plans to train more bakers and create a new range of products.”

Mairi McAllan, Minister, Environment, Biodiversity and Land Reform, said: “Communities know best what’s right for them including when it comes to the ownership and use of local land and buildings.

“With support from the Scottish Land Fund, which will be doubled to £20 million by 2026, more communities across Scotland are taking ownership of local assets – helping to create jobs, mitigate climate change, and tackle social isolation and loneliness.

“It’s great to see more groups being supported to bring their vision for thriving community assets to life – I congratulate the recipients of the funding and wish them every success for the future.”

Cara Gillespie, Scottish Land Fund Committee Chair said: “From projects that will create rural housing to shops offering vital services and open spaces that play an important role in community life, this round of grants from the Scottish Land Fund will help to strengthen diverse communities across Scotland.”