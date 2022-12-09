Appeal for information after collision involving unmarked police car

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after a collision between an unmarked police vehicle and another car.

It happened when police officers in the unmarked car signalled that a white Ford Focus, being driven on Clepington Road in Dundee, should stop.

Police Scotland said that not long after that there was a collision between the two vehicles in the supermarket carpark at the Kingsway retail centre.

No-one was injured as a result of the incident, which took place at about 10.10am on Tuesday December 6.

A 18-year-old male was arrested and charged after in the incident in connection with a number of offences.

A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Sergeant Kevin Wilkie said: “We are continuing with inquiries to establish the full circumstances and would ask anyone who may have seen the collision at Kingsway Retail Park or who has any other information to come forward.”