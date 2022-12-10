Parents forced to reduce children’s hobbies due to rising energy bills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Parents forced to reduce children’s hobbies due to rising energy bills

By Press Association
December 10, 2022, 12:03 am
Almost half of adults in Scotland have had to cut back on household spending due to energy costs, a poll found (/PA)
Almost half of adults in Scotland have had to cut back on household spending due to energy costs, a poll found (/PA)

Almost half of Scots have had to reduce household spending to try to cope with rising energy bills, research has revealed, with almost one in 10 having made the “heart-breaking” decision to cut back on children’s activities.

Research looking at the impact of rising energy bills found that 48% of adults in Scotland have had to cut back on household spending due to energy costs.

This included 9% – equivalent to 198,854 people – who have done so by reducing spending on hobbies and leisure activities for their children, such as after-school clubs, parties and school trips.

Meanwhile, 7% are cutting back on clothing and accessories, with Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) warning that as a result “tens of thousands” of children are missing out due to the cost-of-living crisis.

It had analysed polling data from YouGov, in which 1,002 adults were questioned – with 484 of them saying they had had to cut back on household spending due to rising energy costs.

The advice network has now launched its Big Energy Saving Winter campaign in a bid to help those worried about energy bills, urging people to seek advice from their local Citizens Advice Bureau.

Last year, they managed to unlock £132 million of cash for people through social security and employment entitlements.

CAS chief executive Derek Mitchell said: “In the run-up to Christmas, parents will want to treat their kids while balancing the demands of the cost-of-living crisis.

“This analysis suggest many are having to make the heart-breaking decision to cut back on things for their kids to deal with rising energy bills.

“That is a horrible situation for any parent to be in, and we would encourage anyone worried about energy bills and the cost of living to seek advice from the CAB network.

“We are for everyone, whether they are working or not. We don’t judge, we just help.

“Our advisers get real results. Last year, we unlocked £132 million for people, and people who saw a financial benefit from seeking advice on average were over £4,200 better off.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We know cost-of-living rises are putting a huge strain on households.

“The Scottish Government’s council tax reduction scheme exists to ensure nobody has to pay a council tax bill they cannot afford. More than 450,000 households receive some level of discount on council tax, which can be as much as 100% of their bill.

“It isn’t in councils’ interests to have someone falling into arrears when they may be entitled to a council tax reduction.

“We have allocated almost £3 billion in this financial year which will help households face the increased cost of living, including £1 billion in providing services and financial support not available elsewhere in the UK including Scottish child payment and child winter heating assistance.

“We would encourage anyone who is struggling with money to seek information on sources of support from our cost of living website (www.gov.scot/costofliving) and anyone worried about affording essentials like food or fuel should contact their local authority where they will be put in contact with local advice and support, including the Scottish welfare fund.

“We continue to support free debt and welfare advice services, and have allocated around £12.5 million this year to ensure people are able to access the advice, information and support they need to maximise their incomes.”

