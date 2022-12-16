Covid-19 infections rise in Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The proportion of people in Scotland with Covid-19 increased last week, according to the latest estimates.

Data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) indicates 100,700 people in private households, equating to 1.91% of the population, had coronavirus in the week to December 5.

This was around one in 50 people, up from around one in 60 in the week ending November 23, the last period for which figures were released, although the ONS said the trend is “uncertain” at that point.

The latest data from the #COVID19 Infection Survey show: ▪️ infections continued to increase in England▪️ infections increased in Wales and Scotland▪️ the trend was uncertain in Northern Ireland. ➡️ https://t.co/XJDRPCMptL pic.twitter.com/prGy8R1Ryz — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) December 16, 2022

It is estimated that around one in 50 people in England and one in 55 in Wales had Covid-19 in the week ending December 5, while in Northern Ireland it was one in 45 for the week to December 3.

The ONS said the percentage of people testing positive for coronavirus continued to increase in England, rose in Wales and Scotland, and the trend is “uncertain” in Northern Ireland.

Michelle Bowen, ONS head of health surveillance dissemination and strategy, said: “Across most of the UK we have seen infections begin to increase again, with England now at similar levels to the end of September this year.

“The trend in infections varies across the English regions and ages, and we will continue to monitor the data carefully as the winter months progress.”