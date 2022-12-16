Women’s national football team launch equal pay legal action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Women’s national football team launch equal pay legal action

By Press Association
December 16, 2022, 3:57 pm
Scotland captain Rachel Corsie (right) will be the lead claimant in the case (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Scotland captain Rachel Corsie (right) will be the lead claimant in the case (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scotland’s female internationals have launched legal action against the Scottish Football Association over equal pay and treatment claims.

Scotland women’s national team captain Rachel Corsie will be the lead claimant in the employment tribunal case.

The players will demand a contract stipulating equal pay and treatment compared to their male counterparts on issues such as training facilities, hotels, travel, kit plus medical and nutritional resources.

“This is about all professional footballers being treated equally,” Aston Villa defender Corsie said in a statement.

“After years of iniquity, disrespect and, in some cases, abuse, we have a historic opportunity to advance equal pay and to promote equality for women and girls in football.

“This campaign is about parity and we’ll be seeking to engage with the Scottish Football Association, the fans and everyone in Scotland’s football community to deliver this long overdue change.”

The action will be fully-funded by PFA Scotland and is likely to cite equal pay arrangements in the national teams of the United States, Norway, Canada and Sweden.

The American women’s team reached a reported £17.7 million settlement with US Soccer earlier this year following a six-year legal fight.

Republic of Ireland captains Seamus Coleman and Katie McCabe agreed an equal match fees deal in August last year following talks with the Football Association of Ireland.

Scotland’s men waived any match fees for a long spell until qualifying for the Euro 2020 finals, with the idea being they should be rewarded for success.

The women’s team qualified for the European Championship finals in 2017 and the World Cup in 2019, but have missed out in their two most recent qualifying campaigns.

High-profile players Caroline Weir and Erin Cuthbert have added their voice to the calls for change.

Caroline Weir
Real Madrid’s Caroline Weir added her voice to the case (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Real Madrid midfielder Weir said: “For so many years we’ve felt an after-thought, and whilst we have seen growth, it’s come as a result of driving our own change.

“Payments from sponsorship deals overwhelmingly go to the men’s game, and to male players. In our current society, this is one example of the outdated prejudice towards one group of players.

“The national team should be one unified organisation that backs both the SMNT and SWNT. It should be an elite and high-performing environment that ensures both teams can build success.

“If shared out equally, there would be a dramatic increase in funding for women’s and girls’ football at all levels that would be transformative.”

Chelsea player Cuthbert added: “This campaign must be the start of an irreversible turning point to forever change our national game and the way women players are treated. It’s about advancing and achieving equality in Scottish football.”

The SFA has been approached for comment.

