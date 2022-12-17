Police name woman killed in suspected hit and run

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A pedestrian who died following a suspected hit and run has been named by police.

April Mitchell, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene following the incident on the A872 at Avonside Drive in Dunipace.

Police said investigations are continuing to identify the vehicle involved in the collision, which was reported at around 12.30am on Thursday.

Officers at Forth Valley Police are urging anyone with information to contact them.

Inspector Stephen Quinn said: “Our investigation to identify the vehicle involved and the full circumstances remains ongoing, and we continue to appeal to anyone with information to come forward.

“Our thoughts remain with April’s family and friends at this terrible time.

“Anyone with information, or potential dashcam or CCTV footage, is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident 0071 of 15 December, 2022.”