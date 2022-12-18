Charity warns of hidden cost-of-living crisis facing disabled Scots

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Disabled people in Scotland are facing a hidden cost-of-living crisis, a charity has warned.

Citizens Advice Scotland (CAS) is urging disabled people or their carers to seek advice on energy bills and other household costs amid a costs crisis which could be exacerbated by their health condition.

A YouGov survey of 1,002 adults in Scotland found 37% are in households where someone has a disability or long-term health condition.

The survey was conducted in November.

The charity’s analysis of the poll found 31% of adults in such households need to keep their homes at a certain temperature, 15% have to cook specific meals and 8% must run medical equipment, incurring higher costs.

🏠 Big Energy Saving Winter! ❄️Many of us are worried about energy bills and staying warm this winter, but we can help. Visit 👉 https://t.co/yUEZDljMSp to find out more.#BESW 💡 pic.twitter.com/ArcxbUpmSb — Citizens Advice Scotland (@CitAdviceScot) November 28, 2022

As the charity launches its Big Energy Saving Winter campaign to encourage people worried about energy bills and the cost of living to seek advice, its social justice spokeswoman Stephanie Millar said: “There is a hidden cost-of-living crisis for Scotland’s disabled people.

“Households where someone lives with a disability or long-term health condition potentially face higher costs because of the need to keep their homes at certain temperatures, run medical equipment or cook specific meals.

“We have seen examples of people having to make choices that the larger population might not even conceive of – such as choosing between charging a mobility scooter or buying food.

“We want anyone worried about energy bills and the cost of living to seek advice.

“We are here for everyone. We don’t judge, we just help.

“Our advisers get real results. Last year we unlocked £132 million for people, and people who saw a financial benefit from seeking advice on average were over £4,200 better off.”