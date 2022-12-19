Appeal for witnesses after man seriously hurt in attack outside hotel

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was assaulted while waiting for a taxi outside a hotel.

Police are appealing for information about the assault, which happened outside the front entrance of the Hilton Hotel on William Street, Glasgow, at about 1am on Monday December 19.

The victim, a 44-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

The suspects are described as three white men, one of whom was about 5ft 8in and of skinny build, and one white woman, with long, brown hair.

Detective Constable Larissa Cooper, from Greater Glasgow CID, said: “We are aware that the area was busy around the time of the attack, with people leaving a Christmas function at the hotel.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed the attack or has any information to please come forward.

“You can call police on 101, quoting incident 0361 of December 19. Alternatively, please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”