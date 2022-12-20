Childhood immunisation uptake remains high in Scotland, figures show

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The proportion of children receiving routine childhood immunisations remains high in Scotland, latest figures show.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) data showed that for the quarter ending September 30 this year, more than 95% of children had received each routine immunisation by the time they were 12 months old.

The exception to this was rotavirus vaccine, which had 93.2% uptake.

The European Region of the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends that on a national basis at least 95% of children are immunised against diseases preventable by immunisation and targeted for elimination or control.

These include diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis, polio, Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib), measles, mumps and rubella.

The latest PHS figures showed that most children received their booster vaccines by 24 months of age, with uptake for Hib/MenC, which boosts protection against Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib) and meningitis C, at 94.5%.

Uptake for Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV) was at 94.1% and for meningitis B it was 93.9%.

The first dose of MMR vaccine is offered between 12 and 13 months old and the second dose at three years and four months.

The figures showed that 94.2% of children had the first dose of MMR vaccine by 24 months of age.

This rose to 95.9% for children who had reached age five, while uptake of the second dose of MMR vaccine by five years was 91.2%, rising to 93.2% by age six years.

The 4-in-1 vaccine provides the booster dose (4th dose) of protection against diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis and polio.

PHS figures showed that 91.9% of children had the 4-in-1 booster at age five years, rising to 93.9% by age six years.

Public Health Minister Maree Todd said: “I’m pleased to see that childhood immunisation rates remain very high, corresponding with low numbers of outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases – including rotavirus, which has decreased dramatically thanks to our programme

“More than 96% of children have received the six-in-one vaccine by their first birthday – providing vital protection against serious illnesses such as polio.

“Most children also received their booster vaccines by 24 months of age, along with their first dose of MMR vaccine.

“Uptake of the first MMR dose in children up to age five continues to exceed the 95% target, and as a result, there is no evidence of significant transmission of measles in Scotland among infants or children in primary or secondary school.

“However, due to the global threat from measles to international travellers, it’s vital that we ensure that uptake rates remain high.

“It’s also important that vaccines are given on time, and I would urge all parents and guardians to take up vaccinations when offered.”