Pedestrian seriously injured in hit-and-run crash

Police are appealing for witnesses after a pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash.

The incident occurred at about 4pm last Friday, outside Roseacre Chalets in Newport-on-Tay, Fife.

Police said a 27-year-old man was hit by a vehicle which failed to stop.

He was taken to hospital for treatment to serious, but non-life-threatening, injuries.

Sergeant Stephen Murray said: “Our inquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone with information to get in touch.

“The make and model of the vehicle involved are currently unknown so we would be keen to speak to anyone who may have seen a vehicle showing any signs of recent impact damage.

“You can call police by calling 101, quoting incident 2577 of December 16, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”