Man charged over crash which left woman, 20, dead

A driver has been charged in connection with a crash nine months ago which left a 20-year-old woman dead.

Beth Damer, 20, was a passenger in a black BMW M135 car which left the road on the A72 at Biggar at about 4.30pm on Saturday March 12 this year.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The BMW was the only vehicle involved in the crash in South Lanarkshire.

Police said that a 26-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal and he is expected to appear in court at a later date.