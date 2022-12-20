Engineers assessing damage caused by landslide near Falls of Cruachan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Engineers are continuing to assess and clear a landslide that has led to a railway closure and an 84-mile road diversion for drivers in Argyll and Bute.

The landslide saw about 100 tonnes of debris fall onto the A85 near the Falls of Cruachan on Monday afternoon.

It led to the closure of the Oban branch of the West Highland Railway Line and the A85 at Loch Awe in both directions, leaving drivers facing an 84-mile diversion.

Network Rail and Bear Scotland are working together to assess and clear debris.

The landslide has caused the railway and road to be closed (Bear Scotland/PA)

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s operating company representative, said: “Safety is our top priority, and a full assessment is currently being undertaken.

“We thank the local community and road users for their patience and assure them we’re doing everything we can alongside our partners in Police Scotland and Network Rail, to address this challenging situation as quickly and safely as we can.

“Road users should also check Traffic Scotland for the latest information.”

Engineers were on site earlier on Tuesday morning carrying out an initial assessment and found that the landslip occurred on Ben Cruachan’s lower slopes, 80-100 metres above the railway.

Boulders, trees and waterlogged soil tumbled down the mountain, covering the track, and reaching the road 30 metres below too.

Assessments from a helicopter are also being carried out, but Network Rail are unsure when the railway will reopen and have begun moving machinery into position to clear the debris as soon as possible.

Traffic Scotland tweeted: “#A85 Bridge of Awe – Lochawe The carriageway remains CLOSED in both directions due to hazard caused by rock fall. All traffic is diverted.”