Scotland’s 10 most expensive streets revealed – and they are all in Edinburgh

The top 10 most expensive streets in Scotland are all in Edinburgh, analysis has found.

Ann Street in the centre of the capital took the top spot in the Bank of Scotland’s annual review

A property in the street, which is well-known for its aesthetics and Georgian architecture, costs about £1.7 million (£1,685,000) on average.

In second place is Wester Coates Avenue in the west of Edinburgh with houses costing about £1,615,000, followed by Regent Terrance, near Calton Hill, where properties average more than £1.5 million (£1,529,000).

Streets in North Berwick, Musselburgh and St Andrews featured among the 25 most expensive streets in Scotland.

Graham Blair, mortgages director at Bank of Scotland, said: “Ann Street in the beautiful city of Edinburgh tops the most expensive list, setting wealthy buyers back almost £1.7 million on average.

“While not in the top 10 priciest, homes in St Andrews also don’t come cheap, with The Scores and Donaldson Crescent offering properties at over £1.1million on average.”