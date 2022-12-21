Driver, 66, killed in Edinburgh bypass crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A driver has died following a crash on the Edinburgh city bypass.

The incident occurred at about 1.10pm on Tuesday on the A720 westbound, near the Sheriffhall roundabout.

Two cars were involved, a silver Renault Captur and a grey Skoda Karoq.

The 66-year-old man driving the Renault was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh but he died a short time later.

The road was closed while crash investigation work was carried out and it reopened at around 4.40pm.

Sergeant Scott Kirkpatrick said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who died and our investigation to find out the full circumstances of what happened continues.

“I am appealing for anyone who saw what happened or who has dashcam footage that could help with our inquiries to get in touch.

“Please call us on 101, quoting incident number 1379 of Tuesday December 20.”